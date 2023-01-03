How to set up Parsec and play split-screen co-op games

Parsec is a software that enables users to securely access and control computers from anywhere in the world. It is designed to provide secure, low-latency access to remote systems and applications.

The application connects up to four computers over a secure, encrypted connection. It provides an intuitive user interface that lets users easily access and control the remote computer.

The software also has features that allow users to limit the client's peripheral access to their machines.

This article aims to guide users on how to set up Parsec to enable them to play split-screen co-op games.

Parsec is the ultimate remote desktop solution for playing games

Parsec is fast, secure, and reliable. It works on most operating systems and devices.

The software also has a web client for Chromium-based browsers. It generally requires no extra configurations and uses a peer-to-peer connection to connect to the remote computer securely.

The application has a lot of features that are easy to use. It lets users easily share their screens with others and access another player's computer to play games. Additionally, there are a lot of settings that can be tweaked to make the gameplay seamless.

Downloading and installing

Follow these steps to download and install Parsec:

Visit the Parsec official website or click here.

Create an account on the website.

Download and install the application. Virtual Display Driver is generally not required.

Launch the software.

Enter the email and password to log in. Verification may be required if it is done during the account creation.

After following the above steps, the application will be ready to use. However, for optimal gaming performance, some tweaks need to be made.

Optimizing

Follow these steps to optimize the software:

Launch Parsec.

Go to settings.

Select the Host menu.

Set the bandwidth limit to the maximum upload speed provided by the ISP.

Set the FPS limit to the monitor resolution of the host.

Higher bandwidth speed will reduce latency and provide a clear and sharp stream to the client's device. However, a drop in connection speed will result in high latency and frequent disconnections.

Higher fps will provide a smooth streaming experience for the client. However, the host will require a decent graphics card to provide a stable frame rate. Instability will result in a reduction in the stream resolution to compensate for the frame rates.

Hosting

Follow these steps to host a machine:

Launch the application.

Click on the Computers menu.

Click on the Share option.

These steps will generate a link that can be shared with a friend and used to connect to the host’s computer. The host user can select and deselect the input device to be controlled by the connected device.

Joining

The steps to connect to a machine are as follows:

Open the software.

Copy the link of the host machine and paste it into the 'Join' box in the bottom-right corner of the application.

Click on Join.

The client's computer will be able to connect and successfully control the host computer. This will allow users to play split-screen co-op games remotely with low latency.

