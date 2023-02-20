How to setup and use AMD Cleanup Utility?

AMD Cleanup Utility lets users eliminate outdated in-house graphics and audio drivers and software from their Windows systems. This application helps avoid possible conflicts between residual files of old software or drivers and the new versions.

Setting up and using the AMD Cleanup Utility is pretty easy once you download the application from the official website. The following section will elaborate on how to use the service to revamp your PC's graphical side.

Here's how you can use the AMD Cleanup Utility on your Windows PC

This standalone application doesn't depend on other software to provide its services. It is available as a free-to-download utility from the official support page and is supported on Windows 7 or above. Follow these steps to download and set up the program:

Click on this link to download the .exe file for the Cleanup Utility. Once downloaded, click on the file to run the program. You will see a prompt stating that your system is not in Windows safe mode. Click on Yes to boot into safe mode and use the utility. You can also use the application in normal mode by clicking No. However, using the Cleanup Utility in Windows safe mode is recommended for best results. The next prompt will give you a description of AMD Cleanup Utility's responsibilities. It will remove all its old graphics drivers, audio drivers, and the Radeon Software. However, it will not modify or remove any chipset drivers. Click on OK to continue. The cleanup process will then be initiated, indicated by a unique background. The screen may momentarily turn off or flicker during the cleanup, which is normal. Once done, you will see a new prompt stating the process is complete. You can click on View Report to check the changes made to your system. Else, click on Finish to continue. Note that a reboot is required for the changes to take effect. The next and final prompt will request your permission to restart the system. You can click Yes to reboot immediately or choose to do so later.

Upon rebooting, the cleanup tool will successfully remove all old AMD graphics drivers, audio drivers, and software from your system. You can now download new drivers and software from the website to initiate a clean installation.

What to do if the Cleanup Utility doesn't work?

While downloading the application and setting it up seems pretty easy, users may encounter issues.

For example, AMD Cleanup Utility will terminate if the Windows Update is active in the background. Make sure to exit or pause any ongoing operating system updates before you initiate the cleanup tool.

The utility will also take some time to complete cleaning your system when initiated. If the application appears stuck, relaunching it will not help and may result in an error prompt stating that another instance is running. The process may take up to 20 minutes, so users must be patient.

If something goes wrong while using the application, users can always restore their system to a safe point using the Windows System Restore Point. They can choose the AMD Cleanup Utility Restore Point created before initiating the cleaning process.

