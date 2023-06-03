How to activate dual SIM in iPhone? eSIM support, eSIM activation, and more

A few years ago, the absence of dual SIM in iPhone was listed as a major shortcoming by numerous smartphone users. It’s normal for most smartphone owners to have a couple of SIM cards to keep their personal and professional lives separate. While most Android devices come with a dual SIM slot, Apple didn’t budge until the launch of the iPhone XS in 2018.

The latter took a different route than its Android counterparts and introduced support for dual SIM in iPhone through eSIM and a SIM slot. So what is eSIM? How to activate dual SIM in iPhone? Does your iPhone support eSIM? We will answer these questions and more in this article.

What is eSIM?

With the iPhone 14 series launch in the US, Apple has completely ditched physical SIM and switched to eSIM instead. However, in other regions, the tech giant has retained support for dual SIM in iPhone, offering both eSIM and physical SIM slots.

But what is an eSIM? An eSIM is an industry-standard digital SIM embedded in your phone. It allows users to activate a cellular plan on their iPhone without inserting a physical SIM card. Apple states you can install eight or more eSIMs on an iPhone but can only use two simultaneously.

Should I activate dual SIM in iPhone?

If you plan to switch to iPhone 14 or newer models in the US, you have no option but to switch to eSIM. For reasons best known to the Cupertino giant, the physical SIM slot was removed with the launch of the iPhone 14 series in the US. However, in other regions, Apple still offers support for dual SIM in iPhones through SIM slots and eSIM support.

If you are in any region other than the US, you must weigh your options before switching to eSIM. If you travel often and get a local SIM at the destination, activating the eSIM for your primary number would be wise to keep the SIM tray free for the temporary number. Additionally, eSIM has several benefits like no damage to the SIM card, better network, easier to switch networks, and so on.

However, there are cons, like it becomes harder to switch between devices. If you plan to exchange or sell your old iPhone to upgrade to a newer model, switching SIMs will be a tedious task. Moreover, if you have to factory reset your iPhone, you must set up eSIM from scratch.

Does your iPhone support eSIM?

Apple has introduced eSIM support from iPhone XS onwards. (Image via Apple)

If you own an iPhone launched post-2018, it might support eSIM. Check the list below to see if your iPhone supports eSIM:

iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE 3 (2022) iPhone SE 2 (2020)

How to activate eSIM?

There are three instances where you might need help activating an eSIM to avail of dual SIM in iPhones. These include activating a new eSIM, converting an existing physical SIM to an eSIM, and transferring from an old iPhone to a new one. Let’s take a look at the steps below.

eSIM activation

Contact your carrier to transfer your number to eSIM. If you receive a QR code, simply scan and follow the on-screen instructions. If your carrier set up eSIM carrier activation, wait for the notification. Once you get the “Carrier Cellular Plan Ready to Be Installed” notification, tap on it. Tap Continue at the bottom of the display. Check if you can make a call. If not, contact your carrier. Once your eSIM is activated, remove the physical SIM from the iPhone.

Convert physical SIM to eSIM on the same iPhone

Head to Settings and then select Mobile Data. Tap on Convert to eSIM (if you don’t see this option, it means your carrier doesn’t support it). Click on Convert Cellular Plsn. On the next page, select Convert to eSIM. Wait for your eSIM to activate. Once activated, remove the physical SIM.

If you don’t see the Convert to eSIM option, you must contact your carrier for eSIM Carrier Activation or QR code activation method.

Transfer a physical sim or eSIM from an old iPhone to new

Head to Settings and then Mobile Data. Tap on Add eSIM. Click on Transfer From Another iPhone (both iPhones must be on iOS 16). Follow the on-screen instructions on the old and new iPhones to finish the setup. Once your eSIM is activated, remove the physical SIM from the iPhone.

How does dual SIM work on your iPhone?

As mentioned in this article, you can activate eSIM on your iPhone for the primary number. You can then use the physical SIM slot for a second number. Apple allows adding eight or more eSIMs on iPhone 14 and above with easy switching. However, you can only use two numbers at the same time.

You should now be well versed in what eSIM is, how to use it on your iPhone, and whether you should use dual SIM in iPhones or not. As always, weigh the pros and cons as well as your usage pattern before taking the leap.

Just because it’s the cool new technology is not enough to make the switch. Switch to dual SIM in iPhone only if it serves your purpose well and wouldn’t cause any inconvenience down the line.

