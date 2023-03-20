How to turn off AMBER alerts on Android?

Wondering how to turn off AMBER Alerts on your Android smartphone? The process only takes a couple of steps but can be slightly obscure for those unaware of the emergency alert settings.

AMBER Alerts are emergency alerts dedicated to child abduction emergencies and are enabled by public law enforcement agencies to notify the community about serious child abduction cases. The intent is to inform the public and request assistance in locating a missing child.

Receiving such notifications on your device doesn’t consume data or SMS quotas, as emergency alerts like AMBER are automatically subscribed for free. In the event a child in crisis requires help, such alerts can be life savers.

With that said, users can easily choose to disable AMBER or “Child Abduction Emergency Bulletin” alerts on their Android devices to avoid disruption, especially because these notifications can be loud.

How you can disable AMBER alerts on your Android phone

Locating the option for AMBER alerts can be tedious for those not used to fidgeting with their phone’s settings. It depends on the Android phone manufacturer you are using and the carrier it is locked to.

Smartphones powered by Google’s mobile operating system usually offer four kinds of emergency alerts: Severe, Extreme, AMBER, and Test. You can turn any of them off, although it is advised to keep them enabled at all times to be aware of and avoid threats.

Follow these steps to disable AMBER alerts for a Google Pixel or any phone that runs on stock Android:

Open the Settings app and tap on the "Safety & emergency tab." Next, tap on the Wireless emergency alerts option and toggle the option to disable AMBER alerts.

Users can follow the same steps for OnePlus and Samsung phones, provided they run on Android 13. Most modern phones featuring the latest software should have the option to disable AMBER notifications under the Safety & emergency tab in settings.

Some phones feature emergency alerts under the Apps & notifications or Notifications tab. In this case, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app and tap on the Apps & notifications (or Notifications) tab. Next, tap on Advanced and then on the Wireless emergency alerts ( or Emergency alerts). Toggle the option for AMBER alerts to disable it.

Older LG phones offer the service under Network & internet or Connections settings instead.

Note that devices with older software versions may feature slightly different settings names. If you aren’t sure about where to look, use the search bar in the Settings app to locate words like “Safety,” “Emergency,” or “Wireless emergency alerts." It should lead you to toggle buttons for all emergency alerts.

Once disabled, you’ll not receive AMBER notifications. However, you can always return to the same spot and enable it in the future.

