How to unfollow people on Threads? Instagram auto-follow and more discussed

Threads has been the talk of the tech community since the morning. The platform has hit 10 million downloads so far, making it among the most viral social media apps yet. One of the most interesting aspects of the new Meta-made app is that it is directly linked to Instagram. This has its pros and cons. On the plus side, users can directly import their settings, bio, and link in bio from the platform. However, the platform is carrying over followers from the photo-sharing app.

Many users might not like this. Many more might want to unfollow someone from this new app. Thus, figuring out how to remove followers on this new social media app is important.

In this article, we will help you unfollow users on this new app. This might help you trim down the list that came from Instagram or generally stop following someone that might not be worthwhile.

How to unfollow someone on Threads?

Unfollowing accounts on Threads is quite straightforward. But the process might be hidden in plain sight, making it slightly more difficult than it should be. Follow these steps to unfollow an account:

How an account shows up in the app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Navigate to the account you wish to unfollow. This can be done by searching for their handle or simply going to any post in the home feed (if it pops up). Once you are on the page, you can see their bio, profile pic, follower count, and recent threads, as shown in the picture above.

If you are following the account, it'll also have a greyed-out button stating the same.

Unfollowing on the app takes a single click (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: From this page, simply click on the greyed-out following button. That'll unfollow you from their list. The app doesn't ask for confirmation. This might be a bit problematic if you accidentally hit the button.

Unfollowing is as simple as that. It is quite unlike the complex methods other social media platforms have implemented.

How to mass unfollow Instagram followers on Threads?

There's a quicker alternative to the process lined out above. Users can mass unfollow all the accounts they don't want in the list by following these steps:

Step 1: Head over to your profile on Threads by clicking on the small avatar button in the bottom right of the UI.

The profile page in the Threads app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: From here, click on your follower count. It generally is right after your bio. A new panel will showcase all your followers and whom you are following.

The Following tab in the app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Click on the following tab. From here, you can simply click the Following button next to every account to unfollow them.

That's how you can unfollow any account on Meta's new social media platform.

Poll : 0 votes