How to use your iPad as Macbook's second monitor

The iPad is not just a versatile tablet for streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the internet. With the right tools and setup, you can transform it into a second monitor for your MacBook, giving yourself more screen and multitasking power.

Whether you're a student, a professional, or a content creator, using your iPad as your MacBook's second monitor can boost your productivity and creativity. This article will guide you through the steps to set it up as a secondary display, along with some tips and tricks to make the most out of the setup.

iPad guide: Steps to make it a second monitor for Macbook using Sidecar

This is arguably the most efficient and easy-to-use method for this purpose.

To start using Sidecar on your Macbook, go to System Preferences, either from the Apple menu or by clicking its icon on the Dock. Once there, select Sidecar, and this will bring up the options window. From there, you can choose the placement of the Sidebar and Touch Bar on your tablet. The Sidebar provides you with various buttons to execute actions on your second screen, such as opening the Command key or keyboard. You can position it on either the left or right of your tablet's display. Meanwhile, the Touch Bar mirrors the functionality of the context-sensitive menu, and you can place it at the top or bottom of your tablet. Next, click the drop-down menu labeled Select Device to choose your iPad, and your Mac will automatically connect to your tablet. Then, open the Sidecar menu on your Mac and select "Use As Separate Display," which will create a new desktop on your second device, allowing you to move windows between it and your Mac. The Sidebar offers several beneficial buttons to assist you in performing tasks on your iPad. For example, you can tap the top icon to toggle showing the menu bar, or the next icon to open Mac's dock on your device. Additionally, you'll see four buttons that replicate some of the most vital keys on a keyboard, such as Command, Option, Control, and Shift, making it simple to navigate and interact with your apps and software. Moreover, the arrow icon lets you undo the last action you executed. By clicking the keyboard icon, a full keyboard will open on your iPad that you can use in combination with the modifier keys to navigate apps.

Using Sidecar to turn your device into a second display can significantly improve your productivity and efficiency, particularly if you work with multiple applications or windows simultaneously. So, if you have a MacBook and an iPad, be sure to give this method a try.

One of the great things about using a tablet as a second monitor is that you don't have to sacrifice the functionality of your tablet. Even while it's being used as an extension of your Macbook's display, you can still swipe up and exit the Sidecar application and use the iPad as usual.

To do this, simply swipe up on your tablet screen as you would normally access your home screen. From there, you can open any app, play games, or use your iPad for any other purpose, all while your Mac's display is extended onto your tablet.

It's worth noting that when you're using a tablet as a second monitor with Sidecar, you'll see a blue icon with two monitors on it on your Dock. This is the Sidecar app icon, and that's what you'll need to tap on if you want to go back to using it as a second monitor.

