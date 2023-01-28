How to use PC Part Picker to configure a gaming PC?

The PC Part Picker is a powerful online tool that can help make the process of building a computer for gaming easy. Configuring a PC can be a daunting task, especially for those unfamiliar with how to go about it. With so many different components to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start and how to ensure that everything is compatible with each other. This is something the aforementioned tool can help with.

This article will offer a look at how to use the PC Part Picker to configure a custom gaming PC. It will walk you through the process of selecting the right components for your budget, ensuring they're compatible with each other, and purchasing them. Whether you're a first-time builder or a computer expert, this guide will help you create the gaming PC of your dreams.

Detailed guide to using PC Part Picker to build a gaming PC

Available options and features

For starters, you can go directly to the PC Part Picker's official website, where you'll be greeted with a very simple-looking interface. On the main page, you'll see different tabs, such as:

System Builder, where you can put together a list of parts.

Build Guides, where you will find various guides that were made either by the people operating the website or other users.

Completed Builds, where people submit their creations and share their experience involving their custom PC.

Browse Product, where the PC components are categorized, which you can browse individually as well.

Other useful options for users with a more restrictive budget include Price Drop and Price Trends. These help you see current price drops related to various PC components and trends.

Browsing products and completed builds

Browse Products is one of the most useful features of the PC Part Picker. Here, you can simply pick a category, such as CPU, Storage, Video Card, or Motherboard, and can compare different products, along with their price, performance, or specifications.

To do that, you can select multiple items and click on Compare Selected. Now, you'll be able to see each product's specs, price, ratings, and more. You can also set up a Price Alert for a specific amount for motherboards, GPUs, CPUs, etc., so you can grab the deal as soon as possible.

In the Completed Builds section, you can see a lot of users posting their builds. You can also share your reviews of custom PCs, comment on them, and upvote your favorite builds as well. You may find some important information in this section about a particular part and regarding which components work together well.

Build Guides and System Builder

The Build Guides section offers a breakdown of what's inside the particular pre-builds that people have selected and what to expect from the hardware. It may not be very useful for experienced users, but if you're new to PC building, the tab may help you with a lot of things.

In the System Builder tab, you can start building your computer from scratch. When selecting a PC part, the tool will prioritize the lowest price available for it and will also display where you can get the product.

When adding different parts, the PC Part Picker will also warn users if there's an issue or if a part is not compatible with the rest of the build. So, make sure to check the details and configure your gaming PC accordingly.

If you're looking to build a gaming computer anytime soon, ensure you go through the PC Part Picker to simplify the building process.

