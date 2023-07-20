Personal Voice in iOS 17 is one of the greatest features introduced by Apple in iOS 17. The feature uses AI and little training to replicate users' voice and use it in various scenarios. At its core, the Personal Voice is an accessibility feature intended for those with a speech impediment.

The iOS 17 is rolling out worldwide to eligible iPhones as a public beta. It means the OS is out of the developer testing phase and is close to the final release. Users can download the iOS 17 public beta and use all the new features. If you have already done so, you probably wonder how to use Personal Voice in iOS 17. Here's everything you need to know about Personal Voice in iOS 17 and how to use it.

What is Personal Voice in iOS 17?

Personal Voice in iOS 17 is, at its core, an accessibility feature designed to help disabled individuals. It's meant for people with chronic diseases that cause loss of speech by restricting the movement of the tongue or those with speech impediments. It lets users talk without actually talking.

Allow us to explain. The features use AI and a little training to generate an artificial replication of the users' voices. Once generated, all you need to do is triple-click the power button, type the sentence you wish to speak, and watch the iPhone speak out the sentence in your voice.

How do I set up Personal Voice on iOS 17?

It goes without saying that you need to be on iOS 17 to use the feature. Apple is rolling out the public beta of iOS 17, and it's straightforward to download and install. Once you have downloaded the latest public beta, follow the steps below.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down to the Accessibility section and tap on it. Scroll down to Personal Voice and click on it. Tap on the Create a Personal Voice button on the next page. Your iPhone will use Face ID to verify your identity, then tap Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions. You will be asked to read 150 phrases to train machine learning. That's all! Your iPhone will now generate your voice.

Ensure that you go to a quiet place to read the phrases so that they are clear. Once you are done reading the phrases, your iPhone will generate the voice when the iPhone is in charge. Once your Voice is generated, a notification will be sent to your iPhone.

How long does it take to generate Personal Voice in iOS 17?

The Personal Voice in iOS 17 generation is a long and tedious process. The reading phrases stage itself takes around 10-20 minutes to finish. Once you have read all the phrases, it might take from a few hours to days. It's because the process of generating voice takes place only when the iPhone is connected to the charger.

It means the iPhone will pause the process when taken off the charger and resume when it's plugged back in for charging. Therefore, it could take days if you only charge your iPhone at night or hours if you keep it plugged in all day.

How to activate Personal Voice on iOS 17?

Once your Personal Voice in iOS 17 has been generated, you can activate it easily from Accessibility settings. Follow the steps below to activate Personal Voice on your iOS 17-supported iPhone.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down to the Accessibility section and tap on it. Next, tap on the Live Speech option. Toggle on the Live Speech and tap on the English (US) section on the same page. Tap on the Personal Voice option on the next page. Select the personal voice you have created.

Your Personal Voice should now be activated. Simply triple-click the power button to bring it up, type your words, and press send. You should hear your iPhone speaking the sentence you typed, and it works across most apps, including calls.

What devices are supported by Personal Voice in iOS 17?

It is an iOS 17-exclusive feature, which means you need a compatible device to use it. Below is a list of all compatible iPhones.

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE second generation iPhone SE third generation iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 series

The Personal Voice in iOS 17 is one of the most powerful accessibility features launched in recent years. What makes it better is that it works offline and ensures the user's privacy. It also syncs across all your Apple devices, which means you can triple-click the power button on your iPad or other compatible devices to use it.