How to use Threads app on Windows desktop with Phone Link

The Threads app on Windows computers can be conveniently used with Phone Link, eliminating the need to touch the handheld device. All that's required is a Windows 10 or newer computer or laptop and an Android phone. Since Meta's latest version isn't compatible with desktops, some users may find relying solely on their mobile devices inconvenient.

Hence, it can be an innovative feature that can help you scroll through or connect with your friends through the Threads app if you spend a lot of time on your computer. Say goodbye to constantly picking up your phone for every small thing.

Setup Phone Link to use the Threads app on Windows

Phone Link allows you to connect your mobile device to your computer and use it without physically touching it. The important part is to link your phone with your Windows PC to use the Threads app.

Subsequently, you can mirror the phone on your computer to scroll through the app or share pictures, trade jokes, voice opinions, and partake in virtual discussions.

Follow the steps to connect your devices:

Install the Phone Link software on your Windows PC. It comes pre-installed on Windows 11. Install the Link to Windows app on your Android phone. It's built-in on Samsung and Google Pixel devices. Make sure both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network, or you must share your mobile data on both devices. Then, open the Phone Link on Windows and sign in with your Microsoft account. Select Pair With QR code, as it would be the easiest way to get connected. It will now display a QR code. Following that, open Link to Windows on your Android phone and sign in with the same Microsoft account. Now you can scan the QR code from the Phone Link. If the QR code isn't the way you want to proceed, tick the box and select Pair manually and follow the instructions on the screen to get a Pin code, which you can use on your phone to make the link.

Once the connection is made, allow the permissions on your phone to get the best experience. This will allow the sharing of messages and calls and, most importantly, use the Threads app on your Windows desktop.

Moreover, this setup offers a plethora of advantageous aspects.

Some of these include the ability to communicate with all individuals through a single device, the option to utilize multiple applications simultaneously, convenient access to notifications, the convenience of typing with the Windows keyboard, seamless copying and pasting of files between both devices, and an array of additional features.

Although there's an option to connect to an iPhone device in Phone Link, the functionalities are really limited because iOS is restrictive in terms of opening up to other platforms.

