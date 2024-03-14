The YouTube app isn't officially available on Android Auto, and you might be curious how to watch YouTube on Android Auto. The Android Auto platform has also undergone several UI changes since its inception about nine years ago, in 2015. Previously, the YouTubeAuto application was used to stream YouTube on any Android Auto head unit; however, it isn't working now.

Therefore, you might want to know the best app to listen to your favorite music or enjoy video podcasts on YouTube while driving. Since officially YouTube on Android Auto isn't available, a straightforward workaround would be beneficial. So, in this article, we look at how to play YouTube videos on your vehicle via Android Auto.

How to watch YouTube on Android Auto: Easy-to-follow guide

Through the CarTube app, you can easily play YouTube videos on your Android Auto-based car (Image via Mikeyy/YouTube)

You can play YouTube on Android Auto via a new app called CarTube. It allows you to play YouTube videos on your car's infotainment display. Follow the below steps for a detailed and easy-to-follow guide:

First, download the AAStore APK file from this link on your Android smartphone or tablet. You might get information stating that the file might be harmful. Ignore it. Now install the APK file, which should be located in the Downloads folder of your Android device. After the app is installed, open it. Now, locate the CarTube app, which should be located at the top of all the listed apps. The app might ask for some security permissions. Allow all of them to complete the installation. Next, through a compatible USB cable, connect the car infotainment screen to the device where you installed the application. Once the connection is established with the car infotainment system which is running Android Auto, remove the connecting cable. Now, open the apps section on your Android Auto display, and the CarTube application should be visible. Open the app and play your favorite YouTube videos on your car.

Note that the CarTube app is currently in the beta stage and might not work if you want to drive and watch YouTube videos simultaneously for many automobiles that have an older version of Android Auto installed.

At the Google I/O 2023, Google also announced that Android Auto will support Zoom meetings in the coming months (Image via Google)

Google also announced in its I/O 2023 event that the official YouTube app might be available on Android Auto in the coming years. It will play YouTube videos when your car is parked and will lock YouTube streaming when the car is in drive mode.

