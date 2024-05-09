The HP Victus and MSI Thin GF63 are two of the most popular budget gaming laptop series. Their incredible price tags make both incredibly popular among gamers, and the specs and features are so close that it can be confusing to choose between them. So, which is the better gaming laptop? Which one should you choose?

The HP Victus is the better gaming laptop series. However, both have something unique to deliver, and there's a lot more going on under the hood. In this article, we'll put the two laptops head-to-head and show why the HP Victus is the better choice.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

HP Victus vs MSI Thin GF63: Which is the better gaming laptop series?

Specs

Here are the specs of the HP Victus and MSI Thin GF63 series:

HP Victus MSI Thin GF63 Display 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz

15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz CPU Up to Intel Core i7 Up to Intel Core i7 GPU Nvidia RTX 3050, 3060, 4050. 4060 Nvidia RTX 3050, 3060, 4050. 4060

Memory Up to 16GB RAM Up to 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Battery 70Wh 52.4Wh

Design and display comparison

MSI Thin GF63's red backlit keyboard (Image from MSI Gaming/YouTube)

The designs of the two laptops are on two different ends of the spectrum. The HP Victus features a more professional-looking aesthetic with a white backlit keyboard. On the other hand, the MSI Thin GF63 features a gamer-like design with a bold, red backlit keyboard. Also, as the name suggests, the MSI Thin GF63 is a thinner and lighter laptop, compared to the HP model.

The designs are subjective, and you may prefer one over the other. The displays of both laptops have similar FHD resolutions with 144Hz refresh rate options, so you will have a similar gaming experience on both laptops.

Performance comparison

MSI Thin GF635 (Image via MSI)

Performance is one area where you will see a major difference between the two laptops. Even though the two laptops feature similar hardware, there are enough differences to provide a significant performance win to one laptop over the other. It comes from the fact that MSI Thin GF63 laptops are fairly thinner and usually power-limited, which decreases the potential performance.

On top of that, most budget laptops in the MSI Thin GF63 series have a single fan, which further decreases the cooling potential and the thermal headroom of the chips. So, the GPUs inside the MSI GF63 laptops are usually limited to 40 - 60W, which stops the GPU from boosting the clock speeds too high.

On the contrary, the HP Victus laptops have dual fans, so their GPUs have a higher 75 - 140W thermal headroom, which allows the GPUs to boost significantly higher. So, games like The Last of Us: Part 1 or Spider-Man Remasters will deliver more FPS.

Battery comparison

Most budget laptops in the HP Victus series have a larger battery capacity compared to the MSI Thin GF63. But the HP Victus laptops have components with higher power consumption, so their battery will drain faster anyway. Essentially, you will get a similar battery experience no matter which laptop you choose.

Price

Valorant running on MSI GF63 (Image via MSI)

The price is a huge factor, especially in the budget range. Usually, there is a significant price difference between the two laptops, even with the same configurations. The HP Victus series costs a couple of hundreds of dollars more.

Verdict

Both HP Victus and MSI Thin GF63 laptops have something new to the table. With an MSI Thin GF63 laptop, you will get a relatively slim design, and it will weigh less. You will also get a bold red RGB backlit on the keyboard. But its chips are power-limited, and they will lag behind competition when it comes to raw performance.

On the other hand, the HP Victus laptops are all about delivering the best possible performance but are a bit thicker and heavier when compared to the MSI alternative. But it's more of an advantage than a disadvantage. The added thickness allowed HP to cram in two fans, which enhanced the cooling potential of the laptop.

If you ask my opinion, I'd go for the HP Victus laptop series out of the two, particularly due to its sheer performance and cooling advantage. But it's important that you choose a laptop based on your needs and requirements.