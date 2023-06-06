Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for 1050Ti

Diablo 4 has been a highly anticipated release in the gaming community this year. The popular RPG franchise's latest iteration is available across multiple platforms like PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. The title has a fairly less-demanding system requirement which allows GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti to also run the game with pretty exceptional performance. However, users may have to compromise some of their settings while running Diablo 4.

This article will mention the perfect settings and display configuration for playing Diablo 4 on GTX 1050Ti.

Display and graphics settings for Diablo 4 on Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

GTX 1050Ti owners can still run Diablo with decent display and quality settings, with the title clocking around 70-80 frames per second (FPS) on the lowest possible settings. However, you can also boost specific options like the anti-aliasing and the texture quality to medium, making the game look significantly better while running at just above 60 frames.

Given below are the configured display and quality settings for Diablo 4, which are calibrated at a sweet spot between performance and quality in GTX 1050Ti:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti Resolution: 1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: User preference

User preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: N/A

N/A Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Soft Shadows: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low SSAO Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Clutter Quality: Low

Low Fur Quality Level: Medium

Medium Water Simulation Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: Medium

Medium Terrain Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Physics Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

GTX 1050Ti is the perfect graphics card to run the game 1080p settings with low to medium settings. When maxed out at the said resolution, Diablo 4 will still deliver above 40 frames, which can be suitable for many users who prefer quality over performance. The same results will carry over to the AMD FSR 2 Quality with the high settings options without compromising much regarding FPS.

However, if users wish to run the game at 1440p or above with the highest settings, one can easily spot the performance dip as the title will barely deliver 30 frame rates consistently. 1050Ti's older architecture lacks the power to push better frames at higher resolutions. That said, 1080p could be the perfect spot where users might want to keep their game.

The above settings are perfect for running Diablo 4 at decent FPS on the GTX 1050Ti. You can also tweak them according to your desire to find the best out of your system.

