Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for 1050Ti

Diablo 4 has been a highly anticipated release in the gaming community this year. The popular RPG franchise's latest iteration is available across multiple platforms like PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. The title has a fairly less-demanding system requirement which allows GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti to also run the game with pretty exceptional performance. However, users may have to compromise some of their settings while running Diablo 4.
This article will mention the perfect settings and display configuration for playing Diablo 4 on GTX 1050Ti.
Display and graphics settings for Diablo 4 on Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti
GTX 1050Ti owners can still run Diablo with decent display and quality settings, with the title clocking around 70-80 frames per second (FPS) on the lowest possible settings. However, you can also boost specific options like the anti-aliasing and the texture quality to medium, making the game look significantly better while running at just above 60 frames.
Given below are the configured display and quality settings for Diablo 4, which are calibrated at a sweet spot between performance and quality in GTX 1050Ti:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti
- Resolution: 1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: User preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: N/A
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: Off
- Soft Shadows: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- SSAO Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Clutter Quality: Low
- Fur Quality Level: Medium
- Water Simulation Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: Medium
- Terrain Geometry Detail: Medium
- Physics Quality: Low
- Particles Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
GTX 1050Ti is the perfect graphics card to run the game 1080p settings with low to medium settings. When maxed out at the said resolution, Diablo 4 will still deliver above 40 frames, which can be suitable for many users who prefer quality over performance. The same results will carry over to the AMD FSR 2 Quality with the high settings options without compromising much regarding FPS.
However, if users wish to run the game at 1440p or above with the highest settings, one can easily spot the performance dip as the title will barely deliver 30 frame rates consistently. 1050Ti's older architecture lacks the power to push better frames at higher resolutions. That said, 1080p could be the perfect spot where users might want to keep their game.
The above settings are perfect for running Diablo 4 at decent FPS on the GTX 1050Ti. You can also tweak them according to your desire to find the best out of your system.