Installing SteamOS on my Asus ROG Ally is the best decision I've ever made

SteamOS is finally available to install on other handheld gaming consoles such as the Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc. If you own any of these handheld gaming PCs, you can definitely consider going for this Linux-based OS. However, it also comes with a few caveats. While SteamOS is the closest console-like experience you can get on a PC or a handheld, it has multiple limitations.

That said, for me, these limitations are not huge enough to be considered a dealbreaker. In fact, installing SteamOS on my Asus ROG Ally was one of the best decisions I have ever made. It finally convinced me to pick the handheld up again and start gaming. In this article, I will be discussing both the pros and cons of SteamOS on the Asus ROG Ally.

Why I installed SteamOS on Asus ROG Ally: Problem statement explained

The Asus ROG Ally comes with Windows 11 by default (Image captured by author || ROG)

When I first saw the reveal trailer of the Steam Deck, I instantly decided that I would be getting it sooner or later. However, the pricing was a little too much at launch, so I decided to wait. However, after a short while, when Asus announced that its Steam Deck competitor, the ROG Ally, would feature a much more powerful chipset and a better display, I immediately started looking for ways to get it.

While the first few days with the ROG Ally were really exciting, I soon realised that this handheld was not the best portable console by any means. Despite having a better CPU and display, one area where the Asus ROG Ally did not quite meet my expectations was its battery life and its reliance on Windows as its native operating system. Yes, I knew of these aspects before buying it, but I had not quite been able to comprehend how Windows can be a pain to use on a handheld console.

While the Asus ROG Ally does support touchscreen functionality, during my entire time using Windows on my Ally, I couldn't help but notice signs that the OS was not originally designed for a portable mini PC. Simple stuff, like opening the file explorer or clicking on those small desktop icons, felt tedious. Furthermore, Windows does feel a little annoying at times with its tons of updates and multiple tiny bugs. The on-screen keyboard would often not work for me, and the same was the case regarding the handheld's Bluetooth connectivity. The list goes on and on.

Because of these reasons, I often regretted not getting a Steam Deck instead. Even though the Deck does not have a powerful CPU (compared to the ROG Ally) and features only a 720p display, its well-optimised OS makes up for all the flaws pretty well, in my opinion. And, while both the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck can run some pretty hardcore AAA titles, my expectation from such consoles is just an effortless gaming session.

I mostly use my ROG Ally for playing current AA titles or AAA titles from the previous generation of consoles. For the latest titles, I prefer relying only on my PC. And for this very reason, my requirement from a handheld console is an effortless gaming session where I can pick up the console and start gaming instantly, and then put it back in Sleep mode when I am ready for bed. Unfortunately, this simple function also didn't always work well on Windows, with the RGB lights often not turning off despite the console being in Sleep mode.

After watching multiple YouTube videos about the Valve handheld's user experiences and also using my friend's Steam Deck several times, I was pretty convinced that SteamOS would solve most of my problems. And so, I finally took the plunge.

SteamOS installation can be a little tricky

SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system, which can be overwhelming for newcomers (Image captured by author || ROG and Steam)

To install SteamOS, I referred to Steam Support's article and followed the steps carefully. While the installation process itself may feel a little overwhelming to those who are not tech-savvy, the result will surely be worth it if you follow the steps properly. A couple of things to keep in mind before pulling the plug on your Windows OS are mentioned below:

Your entire data will get deleted.

Armory Crate will not work natively.

The RGB on your joysticks will not work natively until you install the Hue Sync plugin.

TDP adjustments will also not work until you install the Simple Decky TDP plugin.

When the entire installation is done, and you have successfully installed all the required plugins as well, you can finally log in to your Steam account and start enjoying your library.

How SteamOS solves my problems effortlessly

Once the installation is successful, SteamOS is very easy to use (Image captured by author || ROG and Steam)

"Effortless" is the best word that I can think of to describe my SteamOS experience. This new operating system works like magic on a handheld. Even though it is available to download on PC as well, I truly believe it is primarily made for handheld gaming. The Xbox controller layout available on the ROG Ally finally feels good. The game icons, as well as Steam in general, feel much more accessible and easy to use.

While I could use Steam on the ROG Ally previously too (even Steam's Big Picture Mode), it did not feel quite as comfortable compared to this new OS. Moreover, SteamOS was made with just one thing in mind — providing a complete console-like experience. This is something that Windows never successfully delivered.

Booting the ROG Ally with Windows always felt like using Windows on a smartphone. While Windows is actually much better for various tasks and is built with multitasking in mind, SteamOS is designed specifically for gaming on the go. Now you don't have to wait for Windows to boot up separately, followed by Steam. With SteamOS, you just turn on your console, select the game you want to play, and jump right into the action. The entire experience feels a lot more comfortable and convenient.

Another problem that this operating system resolved was the console's battery life. Well, it isn't a huge upgrade, but yes, it's certainly noticeable. Since SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system, it is much lighter compared to Windows, with a lot less active background processes and resources to handle. If you choose the TDP settings wisely, you can easily expect a 20-30% improvement in battery backup.

SteamOS utilises battery efficiently on Asus ROG Ally (Image captured by author || ROG and Steam)

SteamOS utilizes the device's battery very efficiently. While using Windows, whenever I put my Asus ROG Ally in Sleep mode, it would still drain a significant amount of battery. If I picked up the console after two days, its battery would have depleted by at least 30%. With SteamOS, however, things look much better. For starters, I can put the console in Sleep mode with just one press of a button (without any glitches, unlike Windows). Moreover, I noticed only about a 2-3% battery depletion even if I kept my Ally in Sleep mode for more than 48 hours.

One more problem that SteamOS solves is that it requires significantly less storage space: only 10-15 GB. Since my ROG Ally comes with 512 GB of available space, I have been considering upgrading the SSD for a while now. However, with Windows out of the picture, I have room for a few extra indie titles.

Using SteamOS also led to a noticeable difference in terms of performance. I experienced almost 10-20% better frame rates in almost every title. The reason behind this again comes down to better resource management. With very few tasks active in the background, your console can allocate more resources to the game itself, resulting in better gaming performance, improved thermals, and reduced fan noise.

All that glitters is not gold: Cons of SteamOS on Asus ROG Ally

You will need to install the Simple Decky TDP plugin to alter TDP settings (Image captured by author || ROG and Steam)

As mentioned earlier, there are a few functions that do not work properly at the moment while using SteamOS on the ROG Ally. For example, the RGB of your joysticks is not functional by default once you install the OS. Similarly, the TDP wattage cannot be adjusted until you install the Simple Decky TDP plugin. While there are workarounds for these two issues, there isn't any for the biggest problem with SteamOS: that non-Steam games are not natively compatible.

If you just got your ROG Ally, you must have received a free three-month Xbox Game Pass membership. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use it if you've installed SteamOS, as the Xbox Game Pass app does not work on that OS. As the name suggests, the entire operating system was built with just one thing in mind — portable gaming using Steam. In other words, any non-Steam game will not natively work on your console anymore.

While there are multiple applications that you can install to play games from other stores, none of them work as effectively as Steam-purchased games. Even though there are ways to add your non-Steam games to your Steam library and then access them via SteamOS itself, the entire process can be challenging if you are not familiar with Linux-based systems.

Another thing to keep in mind is that not all anti-cheat software works properly on SteamOS. This is by far the biggest hurdle you will face with SteamOS on the Asus ROG Ally. Proton, which is Valve's compatibility layer, does not allow multiple anti-cheat software. This includes Riot Vanguard, BattlEye, Easy Anti-Cheat, etc. Well, to be fair, I can't seem to understand why anyone would want to play Valorant on a handheld, but yes, it is certainly something to keep in mind.

Final verdict: Should you install SteamOS?

SteamOS takes significantly less storage on Asus ROG Ally (Image captured by author || ROG and Steam)

Despite a few hiccups, the trade-off is worth it in my opinion. As I have already explained above, I don't play any competitive titles or extremely demanding games on my Asus ROG Ally. For the kind of gaming I care about, SteamOS is the perfect operating system to use. If you are also tired of Windows like me, installing SteamOS might be a really good decision for you.

Because of all the problems that I mentioned earlier, I was actually hesitating for a while to even turn on my Asus ROG Ally. However, ever since I installed this new operating system, I cannot wait to try out those indie titles that have been sitting quietly in my Steam library for a while now.

If you want a carefree and effortless gaming experience, installing SteamOS on a handheld gaming system is one of the best ways to get the most fun out of your gaming rig. Without SteamOS, I would honestly even hesitate to call the Asus ROG Ally a console.

