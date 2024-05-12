Can ASUS ROG Ally X outperform Steam Deck? Possibilities explored

The ASUS ROG Ally X, a mid-gen refresh of the OG ROG Ally, is confirmed to get a release. The newer version of the Windows-based handheld gaming console is expected to receive some user experience enhancements. We might see improvements in display, battery, and design. Moreover, ASUS would be eliminating the SD card error and other minor issues with the new iteration.

In my opinion, the ASUS ROG Ally X will outperform Steam Deck upon release. The official details are sparse at the time of writing. Below you can check the expected specifications and other details of the upcoming console.

NOTE: This article is subjective, speculative, and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

ASUS ROG Ally X expected specs

We might see some significant updates [Image displayed of ASUS ROG Ally] (Image via Unsplash/Amanz)

Looking at the name, the Ally X sounds like an enhanced version rather than a completely new model. ASUS might be adding some "X-factor" to make the device more appealing.

Below you can check the expected specifications of the upcoming handheld:

Specifications ASUS ROG Ally X (expected) CPU AMD Zen4 Z1 Extreme 8c/16t, 3.3/5.1GHz GPU 12 RDNA 3, 2.7GHz RAM 18GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB Display 7-inch IPS LCD Refresh rate 120Hz Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E Battery 75Whr-80Whr Price Starts at $799

Although the company has not released any updates, the ASUS ROG Ally X is rumored to have a larger battery, a refreshed design, a 2280 SSD slot, and more RAM.

Talking to The Verge, ASUS SVP Shawn Yen said:

"We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more (battery) capacity...We’re looking at way more than that."

Accommodating a larger battery will require design changes to the device. So we might see a thicker and heavier device. Apart from that, charging time may also increase due to large batteries unless accompanied by improvements in charging technology.

On the brighter side, users will not need to spend time near the charging socket that frequently.

He (Shawn Yen) also shared that the improvements will come at a cost, which means the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally X may start at a higher price compared to the original, which cost $699 (Ryzen Z1 Extreme model) at the time of the release. That could be justifiable looking at the improvements.

The ROG Ally X can eliminate all the previous-gen errors. [Image shown of ROG Ally] (Image via Asus)

The ROG Ally was reasonably priced. I hope ASUS will stick to this policy, and we see the ROG Ally X at a fair price. $799-$849 sounds about right. Nevertheless, we have to wait until ASUS officially announces something about the upcoming launch on June 2, 2024.

The current Ally model offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, both expected to see an increase in the next iteration. Modern games are huge, and their size increases during gameplay. Having more storage space on the ASUS ROG Ally X would give users some breathing room and avoid the need for constant upgrades or juggling games.

Though the ROG Ally has a microSD card slot for expandable storage, internal SSD highly impact the load times and performance in games.

The ASUS ROG Ally X is supposed to come with the same 7-inch screen boasting native 1080p resolution and VRR capability. It would be fantastic if it had a 140Hz refresh rate, but I'm thinking ASUS will stick with 120Hz. Furthermore, we might see the Ryzen Z1 Extreme again.

Apart from that, the updated model is expected to fix all the major issues found in the original handheld. This includes poor ventilation, the unintuitive user interface, and the SD card issue.

ASUS ROG Ally X to compete with Steam Deck

Steam Deck is the biggest rival of the ROG Ally X. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Andrews)

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular gaming handhelds available in the market. It offers a fantastic value proposition for gamers who want a versatile and powerful handheld gaming experience. You can use it on the go or connect it to a monitor for a more immersive experience. Valve also launched its updated version, Steam Deck OLED, which came with some quality-of-life changes.

The ROG Ally, which was released last year, is a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. It is now ready to get a mid-cycle update in the form of the ROG Ally X. While the exact specifications of the latter are not known yet, one can check out the predecessor to estimate how the upcoming model will perform.

Specifications Steam Deck Steam Deck OLED ASUS ROG Ally CPU 7 nm AMD APU Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz 6 nm AMD APU Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz AMD Zen4 Z1 Extreme 8c/16t, 3.3/5.1GHz GPU 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz 12 RDNA 3, 2.7GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 512GB Up to 1TB Up to 512GB Display 7-inch IPS LCD 7.4-inch HDR OLED 7-inch IPS LCD Refresh rate 60Hz 90Hz 120Hz Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Battery 40Whr 50Whr 40Whr Price Start at $349 Start at $549 Starts at $699

The ROG Ally already boasts a better CPU, GPU, and higher refresh rate. So it performs better than Valve's current gaming handheld. Below is the average FPS comparison of these consoles, sourced from Gamers Nexus:

Games Steam Deck Steam Deck OLED ASUS ROG Ally Red Dead Redemption 2 49.7 53 53.5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human 43.3 45.8 48.3 F1 22 59.0 59.8 57.4 Cyberpunk 2077 43.9 44.6 40.2 Resident Evil 4 (2023) 27.6 28.6 30.4 Baldur's Gate 3 22.3 23.9 24.5

Even the current model of the ROG Ally is more capable compared to its competitors. As seen in the table, it outperforms the Steam Deck in most of the games, offering a smoother gaming experience. So it is almost certain that the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally X will definitely outperform its Valve counterpart.

