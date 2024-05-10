Nintendo Switch 2 specs leaks suggest to compete against PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series S

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware specs leaks have shaken the internet. Firstly Centro Leaks, a reliable tipster shared that Nintendo might be planning to release its upcoming console in March 2025. And now we have rumors about the core specs of the gaming system. The first Switch handheld was released in 2017 and is in dire need of an update. Based on the speculations, I believe the second interaction console has a good chance of upholding the reputation of the original Switch.

Kami(@Okami13_ ), a well-known leaker, shared on X the expected details regarding the upcoming Nintendo Switch, including RAM, storage, core counts, and more.

Expand Tweet

The leaks that surfaced online also hint at a superior performance. The handheld might be capable of going head-to-head with some impressive home consoles like PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series S. More details can be found below.

NOTE: This article is solely based on leaks. Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before fully relying on them.

Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to target similar performance to current mid-range consoles

The upcoming Nintendo console needs to offer something unique (Image via Nintendo)

Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s current president has announced that they are planning to launch the successor to their iconic handheld- Switch. Although we don’t have any concrete information as of writing, the speculations swirling around make a rough picture of the upcoming gaming console.

According to what Kami(@Okami13_ ) shared, Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to come up with the following specifications:

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X

12 GB LPDDR5X Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1

256 GB UFS 3.1 Cores: 1536 CUDA cores, 48 tensor cores, 12 RT cores

1536 CUDA cores, 48 tensor cores, 12 RT cores Build: Ampere architecture with features backported from Ada

Ampere architecture with features backported from Ada CPU core type: 8x ARM A78C

8x ARM A78C File decompression engine

That’s not it. We also have leaks that suggest that Switch 2 will have physical and digital backward compatibility. We might also see a handful of the latest third-party games for the handheld as soon as the second half of this year.

Expand Tweet

Based on the specs circulating now, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks closely similar to the PS4 Pro and Xbox series S in terms of gaming performance. Nevertheless, blending power with size is the most crucial aspect of handheld devices. I hope Ninentdo will strike a good balance of both, as speculations suggest a bigger design than the current offering. Plus, we might see some changes in the Joy-Con controllers as well.

If these leaks turn out to be true, I'm excited about the prospect of the Nintendo Switch 2. It feels like a step forward for Nintendo, though maybe not the massive leap we've been hoping for. Having more storage and RAM sounds promising, but what really matters is what's under the hood—the CPU and GPU. That's what will truly determine how much of an upgrade this console will be in terms of gaming performance.

