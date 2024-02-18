Intel Core i5-13400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: Which is the best mid-range CPU for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-13400 and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600SX are two mid-range chips designed to offer the best gaming performance for those on a tight budget. Both processors are from the last generation and don't bundle the latest hardware. However, they continue to pack enough computing prowess to handle the latest graphics cards without major hiccups.
Choosing between Intel and AMD CPUs can be difficult. To help you make an informed decision, we have listed the differences between the chips in this article. We will review their on-paper specs and performance to help you decide which one you should opt for.
Both the Intel Core i5-13400 and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are great budget gaming CPUs
The Intel Core i5-13400 and Ryzen 5 5600X are competing mid-range processors. Although they have similarities, the chips are quite different in terms of what they offer. Let's check their on-paper specs to understand these differences before delving into their performances.
Specs comparison
The Intel Core i5-13400 is based on Raptor Lake architecture, while the Ryzen 5 5600X is a mid-range CPU based on Zen 3. They are fundamentally different in terms of how they work, and an exact side-by-side specs comparison isn't exactly accurate.
The biggest difference between the two processors is the core counts. The Intel Core i5-13400 is a 10-core chip, while the Ryzen 5 5600X packs six cores. It is worth noting that four of the 13400's cores are efficient 'E' cores which are low-power and worse performing than the other six.
Besides this, the two CPUs share a similar boost clock frequency. The 5600X has slightly extra cache, which gives it an edge in workloads like gaming.
Here are the performance specs of both chips:
The Ryzen chip has been massively discounted following the introduction of the newer 7000 series alternatives. The 13400, however, hasn't seen much of a drop in price. This puts AMD at a significant advantage.
Performance comparison
The differences in performance between the two chips should help most make a final decision. They vary significantly in single and multi-core performance, two main indicators of what you can expect from the CPUs.
Intel has taken the lead in terms of single-core performance ever since the Alder Lake chips launched. Moreover, the 5600X is a last-gen chip, which puts it at a significant disadvantage as compared to the 13400. The i5, thus, pulls off a much better single-core score, making it the better option for gaming.
The extra cores on the Intel processor also give it an edge in multi-core performance, making it the better chip for a budget workstation.
A benchmark score comparison between the two chips is as follows. The data has been sourced from the score aggregator website Nanoreview.
The 5600X is slower than the 13400, but it still manages decent scores. The chip is a great option if you are cash-strapped. Given it costs around $150 these days, it is a superb option for a low-cost 1080p gaming rig, especially since AM4 motherboards and DDR4 memory are dirt cheap these days.
However, if you have around $1,000 or more to spend on a gaming system, we recommend opting for the Core i5-13400 processor.
