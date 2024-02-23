Intel Core i5-13400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600: Which is the best budget gaming CPU in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-13400 and Ryzen 5 7600 are mid-range CPUs launched to deliver superb gaming performance when bundled with some of the latest graphics cards. They are pretty affordable, coming in at around $250 each. Besides, the chips are frequently discounted below their market price, which makes them ideal for mid-range setups.

Choosing between Intel and AMD on a budget can be a bit difficult. Both these processors pack similar spec sheets and target the same performance bracket. In this article, let's review their performance and on-paper specs and try to conclude which is the better option for gaming.

Intel Core i5-13400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600: Choosing the best mid-range CPU can be difficult

The Intel Core i5-13400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600 are based on wildly different architectures — Raptor Lake for the first and Zen 4 for the latter. Both of these are some of the best performing currently in the market, but they have their differences. Although an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible, let's go over their specs lists to get an idea of what the chips bring to the table.

Specs comparison

The i5-13400 packs an impressive specs sheet for a budget CPU (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Core i5-13400 is a ten-core processor. Six of these are high-performance 'P'-rated cores, and the rest are efficient 'E' rated. The Ryzen 5 7600, on the other hand, is a six-core chip. Unlike the Intel chip, it doesn't feature a hybrid architecture.

Besides, the two processors are also different in terms of other specs like clock speeds, the total size of the cache, and operating power limits. The 7600, like other AMD Ryzen 7000 series, clocks to over 5 GHz, making it the faster processor among the two.

Detailed specs of the two processors are as follows:

Intel Core i5-13400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture Raptor Lake Zen 4 Core count 10 (6P+4E) 6 Thread count 16 12 Base clock 2.50 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost clock 4.60 GHz 5.1 GHz Cache 29.5 MB 38 MB TDP 65W (148W maximum turbo power) 65W Price $238 $209

Currently, the Intel Core i5-13400 is selling for $238, while the Ryzen 5 7600 is listed for $209. Motherboards for both architectures have gotten plenty cheap, but Intel still has a lead in this regard. Thus, both systems will end up costing the same.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a powerful CPU for mid-range gaming (Image via 28bit)

The performance differences between the two processors will help you quickly decide which platform to opt for. With the Ryzen 7000 lineup, AMD has leveled Intel's lead in single-core performance, making them superb options for gaming. The Ryzen 5 7600 can easily beat the 13400 in multiple scenarios, making it the better option for gamers.

However, the Intel processor is ahead in terms of multi-core performance thanks to its extra E cores. This makes it the better choice for those looking to set up an affordable workstation for video editing, rendering, and other workloads.

Scores of the two processors in some popular benchmark software are as follows. The data has been sourced from benchmark aggregator software Nanoreview.

Intel Core i5-13400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Cinebench R23 single-core 1787 1867 Cinebench R23 multi-core 15957 14436 Geekbench 6 single-core 2441 2901 Geekbench 6 multi-core 10950 12992

The Ryzen 5 7600 isn't far behind the 13400 in terms of multi-core performance, however. Given it is cheaper than the Intel chip, gamers can safely opt for the AMD processor. The chip should deliver better performance in video games while also being an all-rounder for productivity workloads and multi-tasking.

Check out Sportskeeda's other CPU comparisons:

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X || Intel Core i5-14600K vs Ryzen 5 7600X || Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X || Intel Core i5-13400 vs Ryzen 5 5600X