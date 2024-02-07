Intel Core i5-14400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is the best budget CPU for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-14400 and the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X are some of the latest capable mid-range processors in the market. They have been designed from the ground up to deliver top-notch gaming experiences when paired with new GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. Both chips target the $200-250 price bracket and bundle the newest innovations in CPU technology.

Choosing between the chips can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you are new to computer hardware stuff. To help you get the best bang for the buck, we will review the differences between the mid-range processors in this article. We will go over everything, from on-paper specs to performance.

Both the Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 7600X are superb chips for mid-range gaming

The Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 7600X are quite close to each other in terms of what they bring to the table. Let's go over the on-paper specs of the processors before delving into the performance differences.

Specs comparison

For starters, it isn't possible to make an apples-to-apples comparison between an Intel and an AMD processor because they are based on completely different architectures.

On paper, the i5-14400 bundles 10 cores, while the 7600X has six. However, the Intel chip is based on a hybrid architecture with six high-performance 'P' cores, and the rest are rated efficient 'E.' The 7600X, on the other hand, has six cores, all of which are high-performance ones.

The two chips also differ in their operating clock speeds and power draw ratings. The detailed specs of the two processors are as follows:

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 10 (6P+4E) 6 Thread count 16 12 Max. turbo frequency 4.7 GHz up to 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 730 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 65W (148W turbo power) 105W Price $234 for i5-14400, $209 for i5-14400F $239

Performance comparison

The i5-14400 and the Ryzen 5 7600X differ quite significantly in terms of their performance levels. The AMD processor has a significant lead in terms of single-core performance thanks to it being a higher-end offering in the $200-250 range.

Given below are the performance metrics of the processors in some leading single and multi-core benchmarks. The data has been sourced from the online benchmark score aggregator, Nanoreview.

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 single-core 1,806 1,944 Cinebench R23 multi-core 17,771 15,071 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,538 2,971 Geekbench 5 multi-core 13,464 14,142

The i5-14400 takes the lead in terms of multi-core performance. The extra 'E' cores in the processor help it score more in these benchmarks. Thus, if you are building a budget workstation, the Intel chip can prove to be a better option.

The Core i5-14400 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are nearly priced the same. You'll have to choose depending on what you'll use your setup for. If you are building a gaming rig, the 7600X is a better option. However, for a budget workstation, the Intel processor is the best bet.

