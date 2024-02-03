Intel Core i5-14400 vs Core i5-14600K: Which is the best mid-range CPU for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-14400 and the i5-14600K are among the latest mid-range processors from Team Blue. They are part of the 14th-generation lineup and bring slightly improved performance thanks to their refined architecture. However, there are differences between the two chips, with the 14400 being the cheapest i5 and the 14600K being a proper enthusiast-grade offering.

This article compares the two processors and determines the best deal for gamers.

The Intel Core i5-14400 and Core i5-14600K are some of the best mid-range CPUs

An overview of the on-paper specs of the Core i5-14600K (Image via Amazon)

Before diving into the performance differences between the Intel Core i5-14400 and the i5-14600K, let's check out their on-paper specs and find out what they bring to the table.

Specs comparison

The Intel Core i5-14400 and 14600K are based on the same architecture. Both are powered by the refined Raptor Lake Refresh that promises slightly improved performance metrics compared to the last generation Raptor Lake chips. However, the difference isn't night and day, and the newer offerings from Team Blue are quite identical to what you could have gotten in the 13th gen.

Additionally, the i5-14400 bundles 10 cores with six performance 'P' rated the remaining efficient 'E.' The higher-end 14600K bundles 14 with an extra four E cores.

Certain aspects of the 14400 have also been cut down, like operating clock speeds, power draw numbers, and the bundled iGPU. This helps Intel hit the target price point of $249.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the two processors:

Intel Core i5-14400 Intel Core i5-14600K Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Refresh Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Intel 7 (10 nm) Core count 10 (6P+4E) 14 (6P+8E) Thread count 16 20 Max. turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to 192 GB DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 730 Intel UHD 770 Power draw 65W (148W turbo power) 125W (253W turbo power) Price $249 (14400), $214 (14400F) $316

Performance comparison

Packaging of the Core i5-14400 (Image via Song Phương)

The difference in on-paper specs makes the Core i5-14600K considerably more powerful than the Core i5-14400. Besides, the costlier processor is an enthusiast-grade offering, which means Intel bundles with better cores that won the silicon lottery. This sets it a step ahead of other cheaper i5 processors the company has to offer.

Below is a list of the two chips' performance metrics in the two most popular single and multi-core benchmarks, Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6.

Intel Core i5-14400 Intel Core i5-14600K Cinebench R23 single-core 1,819 2,083 Cinebench R23 multi-core 17,971 25,494 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,538 2,772 Geekbench 6 multi-core 13,464 17,216

The Core i5-14600K has a lead of about 15% over the 14400 in both single-core tests. However, the cheaper processor also pulls off an impressive score. This metric is the most important for judging gaming performance. Although the 14600K will be the slightly better option for playing the latest titles, you won't notice a major difference with the Core i5-14400, especially if you are building a budget system.

In terms of multi-core performance, however, the i5-14600K maintains a massive lead thanks to its extra cores. This makes it the better chip for professional workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, and others. Thus, workstation PCs will heavily benefit from the extra performance headroom this chip has to offer.

The 14400 and 14600K are about $70 apart. However, do note the 14600K is a high-maintenance chip. It will require an expensive motherboard and cooler for the best performance. Only opt for the costlier processor if you have about $200-300 more to dump on a rig.

