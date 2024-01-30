Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i5-14600K: Which is better value-for-money in 2024?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and i5-14600K are enthusiast-grade processors launched in the latest Raptor Lake Refresh lineup. They target mid-range and high-end desktop PCs and possess enough computing prowess to be perfect for workstations.

The i5 and i7 lineups are generally quite different. However, in recent years, the former has started to catch up in overall performance and become a fantastic option for both gaming setups and workstations. This can make choosing between the 14600K and 14700K quite difficult.

In this assessment, we will compare their spec sheets and performance metrics and try to determine the best option.

Both Intel Core i7-14700K and i5-14600K are enthusiast-grade chips for maximum performance

The Core i5-14600K is designed for high performance (Image via Amazon)

Intel has packed the Core i7-14700K and i5-14600K with the latest hardware to deliver maximum performance in multiple avenues.

Specs comparison

Both the Intel Core i7-14700K and the i5-14600K are based on the Raptor Lake Refresh architecture. They utilize the same 10nm Intel 7 node and aren't massively different from their last-generation counterparts, namely the i7-13700K and the i5-13600K.

The higher-end i7 is packed with some extra hardware as compared to the cheaper alternative. The core counts of this chip have been bumped to 20 this generation, with eight of them being high-performance "P" rated and the rest efficient "E." The i5 processor, on the other hand, boasts a total of 14 cores. Six of them are "P," with the other eight being efficient "E" rated.

The detailed specs lists of the processors are as follows:

Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i5-14600K Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Refresh Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Intel 7 (10 nm) Core count 20 (8P+12E) 14 (6P+8E) Thread count 28 20 Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 125W (253W turbo power) Price $400 $316

Other than the core counts, there are some other subtle differences between the chips. The 14600K clocks 300 MHz slower than the i7, which goes up to 5.6 GHz.

Also, check out a comparison between the i7-14700K and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Performance comparison

An overview of the specs of the i7-14700K chip (Image via Amazon)

The Core i7-14700K and i5-14600K should have some performance differences, given they are from completely distinct lineups. However, the difference isn't as high as expected.

Below is the list of the two chips' performance metrics in some single and multi-core tests.

Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i5-14600K Cinebench R23 single-core 2,083 2,083 Cinebench R23 multi-core 35,090 25,494 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 2,772 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 17,216

The 14700K and 14600K are quite close to each other regarding single-core performance. Since this aspect directly affects gaming performance, you won't gain much by opting for the higher-end chip. The extra funds can rather be spent on a more capable graphics card, which would make for a better-performing gaming rig.

The difference in multi-core performance, however, is quite considerable. The Core i7-14700K leads by almost 10,000 points in the Cinebench R23 benchmark. Thus, if you are building a rig for professional workloads like rendering, 3D modeling, video editing, and others, the higher-end chip can be the better option.

Both the Core i7-14700K and i5-14600K are fantastic chips for gaming and professional workloads. They are about $90 apart, which doesn't make the higher-end chip extremely expensive. If you have the extra cash, the i7 will be the slightly better option. However, if $300 is all you have, the 14600K won't disappoint you.

Check out Sportskeeda's other CPU comparisons:

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X || Intel Core i5-14600K vs Ryzen 5 7600X || Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X