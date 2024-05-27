Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i7-14700KF: Which is best for gaming?

The Core i7-14700K and i7-14700KF are the two primary high-end offerings from Team Blue this generation. The processors are mostly similar but the KF variant lacks the iGPU. This mandates a discrete graphics processor if you are building a gaming rig with this chip. It's also slightly cheaper, which might make it perfect for most people.

However, how else do the two CPUs differ? Let's find that out in this detailed comparison.

There are some minute differences between the Core i7-14700K and the Core i7-14700KF

Here's an overview of the i7-14700K's specs (Image via Intel)

The i7-14700K and 14700KF are nearly identical. They are the latest and probably the last in the Core i7 lineup, featuring all the improvements in processor technology. Here's a detailed look at the specs.

Specs comparison

The Core i7-14700K packs 20 cores. Eight of these are high-performance P-rated and the rest are efficient E-rated. Both chips have 28 threads. The maximum boost speed for them is up to 5.6 GHz for the P cores.

The only difference between the 14700K and the 14700KF is the integrated graphics processor. While the K-variant packs the UHD 770, the 14700KF doesn't bundle one. The UHD graphics lineup is specifically designed for basic video output purposes. It can't handle the latest video games at all.

The detailed specs list is as follows:



Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-14700KF Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh

Raptor Lake Refresh

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Core count

20 (8P+12E)

20 (8P+12E)

Thread count

28

28 Total cache (L2+L3)

33 MB Intel Smart Cache

33 MB Intel Smart Cache

Max. turbo frequency

5.6 GHz

5.6 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 770

N/A

Power draw

125W (253W turbo power)

125W (253W turbo power)

Price $400 $375

The 14700K is the more costlier of the two. It is currently selling for $400 while the 14700KF is about $25 cheaper at $375.

Read more: Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i5-14600K

Performance comparison

The i7-14700KF is a fantastic CPU for gamers (Image via TPS Tech)

Both the i7-14700K and the i7-14700KF are some of the best high-end CPUs in terms of performance. They consistently log over 2,000 points in the Cinebench R23 single-core performance, ranking them among the few chips with such extreme levels of performance. You can easily pair up to an RTX 4090 with either processor.

The benchmark scores of either processor in some of the most popular CPU testing software are as follows. These numbers were sourced from the benchmark aggregator website Nanoreview.

Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i7-14700KF Cinebench R23 single-core 2,062 2,145 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,873 35,250 Geekbench 6 single-core 3,017 3,040 Geekbench 6 multi-core 20,428 21,289

The 14700KF comes out as slightly faster of the two across different tests. This is because the cores have access to some extra power instead of the graphics processor. Thus, if you are looking for the best performance for under $400, the Core i7-14700KF might be the best option.

The difference is not much, however. You would barely notice any higher framerates with the 14700KF installed in your system since most video games are GPU-bound.

Core i7-14700K vs i7-14700KF: Verdict

The final decision lies in what you want from your system. If you feel the extra iGPU on the 14700K would give you peace of mind in case your discrete graphics card goes kaput, buying it would make more sense. In such a scenario, your PC won't boot at all if you have the 14700KF in your rig.

However, in contrast, the i7-14700K costs more and does theoretically perform slightly worse.

