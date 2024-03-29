Intel Core i7-14700K vs Ryzen 7 7700: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and Ryzen 7 7700 are two competing high-end CPUs designed for gamers and workstations alike. The chips are some of the latest offerings in the market and feature some of the best performance metrics you could ask for in their price ranges.

Despite their similarities, the 14700K and 7700 differ in multiple key points. In this comparison article, we will review their on-paper specs and performance differences and try to answer which is the best buy for gaming.

Both the Intel Core i7-14700K and Ryzen 7 7700 are capable mid-range CPUs

A look at the specs of the i7-14700K processor (Image via Intel)

Both the Core i7-14700K and 7700 pack superb performance for high-end PCs. However, they are based on completely different architectures that differ in their fundamental working. Regardless, let's have a look at the spec sheets.

Specs comparison

Intel chips have received a massive boost to the overall specs over the last couple of generations. The new 14700K packs 20 cores, twelve of which are low-performance efficient 'E' cores. The chip still bundles eight performance 'P' cores, which has been the staple for the i7 chips for quite some time.

The Ryzen 7 7700 is based on a non-hybrid Zen 4 architecture that works in a very different way from Intel's monolithic approach. The chip still bundles eight cores, all capable of the maximum performance limit that the chip is capable of.

Besides this, there are some other differences among these processors. Here's a detailed side-by-side look at what you can expect from these chips:

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 20 (8P+12E) 8 Thread count 28 16 Total cache (L2+L3) 33 MB Intel Smart Cache 40 MB Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz up to 5.3 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 65W Price $400 $306

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is much cheaper than the Intel processor. This makes it better for mid-range systems. However, it's also worth considering that the 7700 is also a budget alternative to its bigger siblings, the Ryzen 7 7700X and the 7800X3D, unlike the Intel processor.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is a powerful chip for mid-range gamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Intel and AMD are quite close to each other in terms of performance these days. However, if you look at the metrics of the i7-14700K and the Ryzen 7 7700, Team Blue still maintains a lead.

Both in terms of single and multi-core performance, the Intel processor is ahead of what the 7700 can pull off. However, the divide is particularly large in multi-core metrics, where the extra core count of the Intel processor comes in handy.

The benchmark scores of the processors are detailed below. They have been sourced from the score aggregator website, NanoReview.

Intel Core i7-14700K AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Cinebench R23 single-core 2,069 1,915 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,818 18,700 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,882 3,087 Geekbench 5 multi-core 20,596 16,162

The i7-14700K is admittedly more powerful than the AMD chip. It will be the better choice for both gamers and workstations. If you have the extra cash, the Intel CPU will be the better option. However, if you are not looking to spend over $400 on a processor, the Ryzen 7 7700 will still be competent enough.

