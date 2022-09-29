Intel core i9 13900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X: which is a better high-end CPU

The Intel Core i9-13900K is a great choice for gamers who want the best possible performance. It’s also good for content creators and enthusiasts who need extra power.

The Ryzen 9 7900X is a great alternative if you’re looking for a high-end CPU that is somewhat cheaper than the offering from team blue. It offers great performance at a more affordable price and is a great choice for gamers and content creators alike.

Choosing a high-end CPU is a very important decision that will have a lasting impact on your computing experience. There are several things to take into account, including cost, effectiveness, and features. In this article, we will pit two of the most popular high-end CPUs against each other in a battle to see which one is the best buy.

The dilemma between Core i9 13900K and Ryzen 7900X

The choice of a high-end CPU is often a difficult one. There are usually two products that stand out in terms of performance, and it is often hard to decide which one to choose.

The CPUs in question are Intel core i9 13900K and Ryzen 9 7900X. The Intel Core i9-13900K is the fastest gaming CPU one can buy. It offers an incredible performance boost over the previous generation, and it even gives AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X a run for its money.

Allocation of logic cores and threads

To answer this question, we must first look at the specs of each CPU. The Intel core i9 13900K has a base clock speed of 3.0 GHz and a turbo boost speed of 5.8 GHz. It has eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. The Ryzen 9 7900X has a base clock speed of 4.7 GHz and a turbo boost speed of 5.6 GHz. It has 12 cores and 24 threads.

For Ryzen 9 7900X, AMD chose the traditional 12-core, a 24-thread configuration that has been the high-end standard since 2019. For the finest CPUs from both firms, boost clocks are uncannily comparable, and cache levels aren't wildly different either.

Although Intel believes it can outperform Ryzen in gaming, both of them are equally competitive when it comes to all-out content creation performance.

Performance (Content Creation)

Even though the Core i9-13900K isn't yet available, we can make generalizations about how the CPU will perform due to the benchmarks Intel published. According to them, the Core i9-13900K outperforms the Ryzen 9 5950X in content creation tests like PugetBench for Photoshop and PugetBench for Premiere Pro by 33% and 16%, respectively.

Based on the average results from the benchmarks, the Ryzen 9 7900X outperforms the Ryzen 9 5950X in Photoshop by 48% and Premiere Pro by 18%.

This seems to indicate that the Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9-13900K will compete closely in content production workloads, with the Ryzen 9 7900X edging out a little advantage. However, it's crucial to wait for independent tests to confirm Intel's claims.

Performance (Gaming)

According to Intel, the Core i9-13900K outperforms the Ryzen 9 5950X in gaming by about 25%. Only a 13% improvement over the previous generation was seen in the testing of the Ryzen 9 7900X, which may indicate that Intel's CPU offers better gaming performance. Yet again, we will have to wait for more testing to see what the CPUs do for a variety of titles.

Before the two are released, it's difficult to predict their exact placement or if the additional $110 that AMD is asking for would be worthwhile. The Core i9-13900K isn't yet available, making the Ryzen 9 7900X the fastest CPU on the market.

Final thoughts

It's difficult to advise purchasing the Ryzen 9 7900X at this time. However, Intel is promising comparable performance enhancements for about $100 less. It's definitely better to wait until all the testing is complete before deciding whether the Ryzen 9 7900X is worth the extra $110 because the CPU won't be available for a few weeks.

Due to highly aggressive pricing at the top of the stack, the tide is turning in Intel's favor; nevertheless, as always, thorough benchmarks will be the deal maker or deal breaker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far