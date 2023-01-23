Intel wireless AC 9560 not working: Possible causes, fixes, and more

The Intel Wireless AC 9560 is a Wi-Fi adapter for laptops and PCs. It supports the 802.11ac standard, which provides faster wireless speeds and improved performance for streaming video and gaming. The adapter also includes Bluetooth 5.0 technology for connecting to other devices wirelessly.

Additionally, it supports Intel's vPro technology, which allows for remote management of computers by IT professionals. It is a popular wireless card used in many laptops and PCs, although users may sometimes experience issues with it not working properly. This can be caused by various factors, including software or hardware-related problems.

This article discusses possible causes and fixes for the Intel Wireless AC 9560 not working issue.

Possible causes for Intel Wireless AC 9560 not working

Several common causes may lead to the adapter frequently disconnecting. These include:

Outdated or incompatible drivers

Interference from other devices

Power Management Settings

Hardware Problems

Software Conflicts

Outdated or incompatible drivers

One of the most common causes of the Intel Wireless AC 9560 not working is outdated or incompatible drivers.

Make sure that you have the latest drivers installed for your wireless card. You can download the latest drivers from the Intel website or via Windows Update.

Interference from other devices

Another possible cause of the Intel Wireless AC 9560 malfunctioning is interference from other nearby devices. This can be caused by other wireless devices, such as routers, microwaves, or cordless phones.

Try moving your laptop or PC to a different location or turning off other devices to see if this resolves the issue.

Power Management Settings

Sometimes, the power management settings on your laptop or PC can cause it to stop working.

To fix this, go to your device manager, select the wireless card, and then select the power management tab. Ensure the "Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power" option is not checked.

Hardware problems

It may sometimes fail to work due to hardware-related issues. This can be caused by a malfunctioning wireless card or a loose connection. To fix this, try reseating the wireless card or replacing it if necessary.

Software conflicts

Another possible reason the Intel Wireless AC 9560 may stop working is because of software conflicts. This can be caused by antivirus software, firewall software, or other programs blocking the wireless card from functioning properly.

Try disabling or uninstalling these programs to see if this resolves the issue.

Issues with the Intel Wireless AC 9560 can be caused by various factors, including driver issues, interference from other devices, power management settings, hardware problems, and software conflicts.

Still, if you are experiencing frequent disconnections, check the motherboard and placement of the Wi-Fi adapter to see if they are in working condition.

There could also be a hardware problem. To confirm this, try using an alternate network adapter. If this resolves the issue, the problem will likely lie with the original adapter.

By following the above fixes, you should be able to resolve the issue and get your wireless card to work properly.

Poll : 0 votes