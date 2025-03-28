InZOI: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

InZOI is a life simulation game by Krafton available for early access from 28 March, 2025. The game gathered quite a bit of following, thanks to its realistic graphics and innovative approach to life-sim games. Judging by the system requirements, this title is on the demanding side, requiring at least an RTX 2060 GPU to run decent settings. However, to run at the recommended settings, InZOI demands at least an RTX 3070 GPU.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti can run the game, but would have to make some serious optimizations for the best gameplay experience.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Best InZOI settings for RTX 3060

InZOI looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Krafton)

The game looks better than expected on the RTX 3060 GPU. It runs quite smoothly at 1080p resolution, with Medium graphics enabled. The settings can be tweaked to produce visuals around the ballpark of 40-50 fps, which is superb.

We've turned off Ray Tracing as it'd be a little excessive for the GPU, and could significantly reduce performance. Only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Resolution Scale: 60%

60% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out

Greyed out Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Balance

Balance Maximum FPS: 50

50 Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing: Off

Off Ray Tracing Object: Fallback Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Off

Advanced

Preset: Custom

Custom Character Lighting Distance: Medium

Medium Lighting Display Distance: Low

Low Object Display Distance: Medium

Medium Background Detail Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA

TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Post-Processing Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Plant Density and Quality: Medium

Medium Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Best InZOI settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The game runs smoothly at 1080p on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Krafton)

The game runs a little better on the RTX 3060 Ti thanks to the GPU's better performance. You see an average of around 50 fps with the 1080p resolution. We've enabled the Medium graphics preset, which makes the game's visuals look quite good. With Advanced Ray Tracing Quality set to Medium, you wouldn't experience blurring or low-quality textures.

Settings like Motion Blur and Depth of Field have been turned off. However, if you don't mind a few fewer frames, you could turn on Depth of Field, as it would add a little more realism to the gameplay.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Resolution Scale: 60%

60% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out

Greyed out Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Balance

Balance Maximum FPS: 60

60 Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing: Off

Off Ray Tracing Object: Fallback Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Off

Advanced

Preset: Medium

Medium Character Lighting Distance: Medium

Medium Lighting Display Distance: Medium

Medium Object Display Distance: Medium

Medium Background Detail Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA

TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Post-Processing Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Plant Density and Quality: Medium

Medium Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

The current settings are great for optimal gameplay experience, but you could play around with them even further if you prioritize greater quality over performance. Certain visual settings, including Post-Processing Quality, Ray Tracing, and Ray Tracing Quality, would undoubtedly make your game look better, but would drastically affect performance.

