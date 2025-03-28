InZOI: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

InZOI is a life simulation game by Krafton available for early access from 28 March, 2025. The game gathered quite a bit of following, thanks to its realistic graphics and innovative approach to life-sim games. Judging by the system requirements, this title is on the demanding side, requiring at least an RTX 2060 GPU to run decent settings. However, to run at the recommended settings, InZOI demands at least an RTX 3070 GPU.
Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti can run the game, but would have to make some serious optimizations for the best gameplay experience.
In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.
Best InZOI settings for RTX 3060
The game looks better than expected on the RTX 3060 GPU. It runs quite smoothly at 1080p resolution, with Medium graphics enabled. The settings can be tweaked to produce visuals around the ballpark of 40-50 fps, which is superb.
We've turned off Ray Tracing as it'd be a little excessive for the GPU, and could significantly reduce performance. Only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Resolution Scale: 60%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Balance
- Maximum FPS: 50
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Fallback Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Off
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Lighting Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Low
- Object Display Distance: Medium
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Low
Best InZOI settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The game runs a little better on the RTX 3060 Ti thanks to the GPU's better performance. You see an average of around 50 fps with the 1080p resolution. We've enabled the Medium graphics preset, which makes the game's visuals look quite good. With Advanced Ray Tracing Quality set to Medium, you wouldn't experience blurring or low-quality textures.
Settings like Motion Blur and Depth of Field have been turned off. However, if you don't mind a few fewer frames, you could turn on Depth of Field, as it would add a little more realism to the gameplay.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Resolution Scale: 60%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Greyed out
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Balance
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray Tracing Object: Fallback Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Clear PSO Cache
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Off
Advanced
- Preset: Medium
- Character Lighting Distance: Medium
- Lighting Display Distance: Medium
- Object Display Distance: Medium
- Background Detail Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Medium
- Global Illumination Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
The current settings are great for optimal gameplay experience, but you could play around with them even further if you prioritize greater quality over performance. Certain visual settings, including Post-Processing Quality, Ray Tracing, and Ray Tracing Quality, would undoubtedly make your game look better, but would drastically affect performance.
