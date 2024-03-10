Is iOS 17.4 worth upgrading to for your iPhone?

Now that the Apple mobile operating system's latest update is finally available, the question of "Is iOS 17.4 worth upgrading to?" might cross your mind. Like every other iOS update so far, there are a few positives and negatives attached to this one. With the latest 1.7GB iOS update, Apple has added a series of features, including a new App Store update for EU iPhone users, call identification enhancements, new emojis support, as well as bug fixes and security patches.

With so many additions, you might also be worried about whether the update has potential bugs or other issues. Therefore, we take a look at all the details of the latest update and see whether iOS 17.4 is worth upgrading or not.

Note: This article is subjective, and parts of it reflect the opinion of the writer.

Is iOS 17.4 worth upgrading to?

The latest iOS 17.4 update also allows sideloading of apps in the EU region. (Image via Apple)

Before determining the answer to "Is iOS 17.4 worth upgrading?" let’s look at what the update has to offer.

First, we must talk about the most awaited feature of this update. Apple now allows European Union users to sideload Apple Market through external marketplaces. This decision was in response to EU legislation.

However, users in other regions shouldn't be disappointed, as there are plenty more features for them. Apple has also added improvements to Stolen Device Protection, 118 new emojis, dual-SIM connectivity fixes, a new way to check battery health, and new written Transcripts on the Apple Podcasts app.

The iOS 17.4 also fixes critical security bugs in the Safari browser, AirDrop application, and other system apps. You can download the iOS 17.4 update on your device if you own an iPhone XR or later launched iPhones.

Verdict

Now, coming to the main question. Is iOS 17.4 worth upgrading? Well, there's no simple answer to this, but you can surely go ahead with the update if you belong in the EU region. Apple has also included key security fixes in this update, so we recommend upgrading for that reason alone. Additionally, the 118 new emojis in iOS 17.4 give you new ways to express yourself in messages.

Users who have downloaded this update reported zero bugs thus far, so the reception is largely positive.

