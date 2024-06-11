iOS 18 "Preparing Update" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Apple announced the new iOS 18 version and surprised its fans with a wealth of customization options and new features, including a new Passwords app, AI-based Siri, and satellite messages. The iOS 18's beta version was made available at the end of the event via Apple Developer Programs. However, some users faced issues with their iOS 18 installation, which was stuck on the "Preparing update" page.

This article shows you how to fix this error and discusses how to avoid this error if you haven't tried the update yet.

Note: The solutions provided herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Steps to fix the iOS 18 "Preparing Update" error

Clearing storage of the iPhone (Image via Unlockforce/YouTube)

There are three methods of fixing this, and they should fix this error.

Method 1: Deleting the update file and redownloading it

Follow these steps to fix this error:

Launch the Settings app.

Scroll below till you find the "General" section, and tap on that.

Next, tap on "iPhone Storage" and wait for the iPhone to calculate it.

Once that's done, scroll down and locate the iOS update file.

Tap on the update file and select "Delete Update."

After that, close all apps from the app switcher and try downloading the iOS 18 update again.

The iOS18 update should download and install normally now.

Method 2: Freeing up your iPhone storage

There's a good chance that your iPhone storage is running low. Freeing up storage space could fix it. Follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app.

Scroll below till you find the "General" section, and tap on that.

Next, tap on "iPhone Storage" and wait for the iPhone to calculate it.

Select any large app or game you don't need and select "Delete App."

Continue to delete apps and games until 5 - 7 GB of space has been cleared.

Once that's done, delete the update file following the process above.

Try downloading the update again, and the update should be completed successfully.

Method 3: Restart your phone

A simple restart should fix this issue. Here's how to restart your iPhone:

Hold the "Volume Down" and "Power button" at the same time and keep holding them until a slider appears on the screen.

Swipe the slider from left to right, and the iPhone will shut down.

Now, turn on the iPhone again and try updating again.

What causes the "Preparing Update" error in iOS 18 beta?

Several reasons could trigger the update, including a corrupt download, slow network connection, low storage, low battery, and more. If you're on an older iOS version, it could also lead to the "Preparing update" error.

How to avoid this error?

If you haven't started the iOS 18 beta update, there's a chance to avoid this error altogether. Here's everything you need to do to keep this error at bay:

Fully charge your iPhone.

Keep at least 10 GB of free space on your iPhone.

Connect to a Wi-Fi connection.

Update your phone to the latest iOS 17 version before trying the iOS 18 update.

