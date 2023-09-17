iPhone 12 price after iPhone 15 release: How much will the phone cost?

The recently revealed iPhone 15 lineup boasts some exciting enhancements, such as a Dynamic Island, an Action button, USB Type-C connectivity, and a titanium build. Meanwhile, Apple has officially discontinued models like the iPhone 12, 13 Mini, and 14 Pro to make room for the new line. Nevertheless, options are still available for purchasing discontinued models, such as the iPhone 12, through vendors like Amazon and Best Buy.

In this article, we'll delve into some additional information regarding the iPhone 12's pricing for the base version.

How much will Apple's iPhone 12 cost after the release of iPhone 15?

The iPhone 12 is worth considering in 2023, thanks to its improved cameras, OLED display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Furthermore, following the iPhone 15's announcement and imminent release, you can take advantage of the amazing deals that are currently available for the 2020 flagship.

The iPhone 12's debut carried a steeper price, which was $799 to be precise. In today's market, however, it's possible to snag an iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage for $599 on several online retail platforms. This offer delivers considerable value, considering the iPhone 15 lineup's standard edition is listed at a base price of $799.

Some of the older iPhones' prices are mentioned below:

iPhone 12 : $599

: $599 iPhone 13: $599

$599 iPhone 14 : $699

: $699 iPhone 14 Plus: $799

Is buying the iPhone 12 worth it in 2023?

Despite the newly launched iPhone 15's introduction, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent choice due to its impressive specifications. These include full 5G support, fantastic cameras, and top-notch performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chipset.

With a flat-edged style that catches the eye, the phone boasts an OLED display that's both refreshing and sharp. The battery life may not be impressive, but the high resolution is an undeniable factor. Plus, the HDR10 certification promises the display will showcase Dolby Vision recordings shot with the rear camera in perfect detail. Further, 12 MP sensors back up the wide and ultrawide optics via the smartphone's double-lens back cameras.

If you're looking for a good smartphone that gives you more bang for your buck, the iPhone 12 could be the one for you. It provides high-quality performance, a first-class camera set-up, and superior display quality, which make it a top-of-the-line device.

All in all, paying $200 less for the iPhone 12 is a pretty smart choice, even with the newer iPhone iterations like the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 15 offering additional features.

