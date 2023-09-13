iPhone 15 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Which is the better compact flagship?

Apple announced their most awaited iPhone 15 series of devices in their Stardust event on September 12, 2023. The units are going to be available for sale sooner than expected. The launch has stirred the old smartphone debate again: What will be better to spend our bucks on, iPhone or Android? The new iPhone lineup seems promising, and the features introduced might address the problems we had with the previous generations.

Finally, we are going to see type C ports on all iPhones, along with dynamic islands. This article will be a comparative piece between the iPhone 15 and its worthy opponent Samsung Galaxy S23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 15

Here is a quick comparison between the two compact flagship phones:

Overall Specs

Whether you are one of the iOS fans or you like the Samsung OneUI better, it's like comparing apples and oranges. The performance powers of both devices vary slightly, but that shouldn't affect you in normal day-to-day tasks.

The inclusion of the type C port in the iPhones is a big highlight. The pricing of the upcoming iPhone 15 is the same as the Galaxy S23, which is $799. Here's a quick look at their overall specifications.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Samsung Galaxy S23 Processor Apple A16 Bionic, Apple GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 6GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5X Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 48 MP f/1.6, Wide Angle Primary Camera, 12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP Telephoto Optical Zoom 3X 3X Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB NVMe 128GB UFS 3.1 Battery 20W fast charging 3900mAh, Charging Speed 20W 25W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $799 Starts at $799

Displays

Apple has finally updated their displays to OLED in all of their flagship series, which is a big welcome. Moreover, there are now dynamic island features in all iPhones, starting from the iPhone 15.

Both the phones come in a compact form factor and glass back. There is not much to discuss about the displays, but if we look closely, the panel of the Galaxy S23 looks slightly better.

Apple has not announced anything regarding the refresh rate of the iPhone 15 yet, but having a 120Hz display will elevate the experience for sure.

Cameras

The big old argument about iPhone cameras and Android cameras was settled with the announcement of the S23 and S23 Ultra phones earlier this year. For the current comparison, it is hard to tell if one will outperform the other. Speaking in the context of camera software, iOS cameras are better as they provide better control during and post-capture moments.

Yes, Samsung has its own features, but it is really hard to tell whose photos are better. From the videography point of view, the iPhone 15 beats the S23 thanks to its hardware-software optimization.

Performance

Both devices carry 6GB of RAM. Coming to the processors, the Bionic 16 chip and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC are equally capable. Yes, benchmark scores will vary slightly, but that becomes inconsequential in the case of an average daily user.

Gaming performance will be marginally better on the new iPhones if we are to trust the previous trends, so it will be a wise choice if you choose the iPhone 15 over the Samsung Galaxy S23 for heavy games like Genshin Impact or BGMI.

Battery

As compact phones, they don't pack heavy power inside their chassis. A 3900mAh on the S23 and a similar battery on the iPhone 15 are going to draw a similar power output.

The processors are very well calibrated on both phones to give out maximum on-screen time. As soon as the new iPhone goes into sale, we can have a thorough idea about its battery life.

Verdict

It is really hard to choose one from another at the moment. The new dynamic island and type C charging are surely going to draw some eyes. It all comes down to what user experience you prefer.

It is safe to say that in the UI department, Apple is currently the best in its innovation and tweaks, and Samsung has always taken inspiration from Apple. However, paired with Android 14, the upcoming OneUI 6 looks promising.

As a gamer or videographer, you might want to choose the new iPhone, but it will not make that significant a difference speaking in the context of hardware performance.

