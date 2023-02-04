Is the Apple iPad 9 worth buying in 2023?

The Apple iPad 9 refers to the budget segment tablets made by the giant tech company, and it's essentially the ninth-generation. The name referred to here has more to do with what the community has popularly been calling it following its release in 2021. Since then, the model has continued to sell well worldwide.

Technology always evolves, especially when it has to do with Apple, given how proficient the company is at pushing both hardware and software updates. Naturally, two years is a long time, given the release of the 10th generation iPad last year.

This raises a big question for many users - how worthy will the iPad 9 be in 2023? Before answering the question, one has to take a look at the specifications offered. Any chance of deals also needs to be accounted for, as they can reduce the price. Finally, the viability of the available specifications will help determine a buyer's choice.

iPad 9 still has the potential to sell well in 2023, thanks to its hardware and software support from Apple

A major USP for Apple devices has always been the associated software support provided by the brand. This increases the shelf life of any model and is applicable even more over here.

Any device from the brand typically comes with premium hardware, even if that costs more for a user. Additionally, the nature adds durability and ensures that someone can easily get a few years out of their purchase.

Brand Apple Price starts from $309 Display 10.2" True Tone Display, 264 ppi Processor A13 Bionic Storage 64/256 GB Camera 8 MP wide Battery 9 hours of internet surfing

A look at the detailed specifications of the iPad 9 tells all that needs to be told. The 9th gen has a 10.2" screen with a True Tone Display. It goes up to 500 bits of peak brightness, which creates a highly immersive experience for the viewer. A native resolution of 2160x1620 enables a pixel density of 264 ppi, providing sharp displays.

The processor is one area where the user will feel some weaknesses. The A13 Bionic chip now has three new variants (A14, A15, and A16) that power the newer iPads and the latest iPhone models. It can still get the job done very well, as users don't want to run extremely intense games in the highest settings. While the device can still deliver a decent experience, the performance dropoff will be noticeable.

While there's no support for 4K video recordings, users can record 1080P videos at 25 and 30 FPS. The camera isn't the strong point of the iPad 9, and this is one area used to make the device more affordable.

Buyers can pick between 64 and 256 GB variants based on their needs. Moreover, they can also pick between having or not having cellular connections. The iPad 9 comes with plenty of Apple features, including video calling via FaceTime, GPS, and more.

Should you buy iPad 9 in 2023?

The answer to this answer will be yes, and there are some simple reasons for this. Buyers need to understand some of the limitations they will have to bear, including the relatively weaker performance of the A13 Bionic. This means users will get sub-optimal performance for most tasks.

The iPad 9 is still being supported by Apple with regular software and security updates, which have greatly improved the optimization of the device. It has also removed some of the earlier bugs and glitches at launch.

Support for an applicable keyboard could be quite useful for a buyer. The scope for some amazing discounts makes the ninth-generation so interesting. Following the release of the 10th generation device, Apple has been routinely providing discounts in its stores and across different retailers.

The 10th generation has improvements like a bigger screen and a better processor. However, it also comes with a hike in price, and any possible discount will also be lower. Hence, there's a lot of value for buyers throughout 2023 if they decide to buy the iPad 9.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

