Is ChatGPT down right now? (June 16, 2025)

Yes, ChatGPT seems to have an outage on June 16, 2025, that is affecting thousands of users globally. According to DownDetector, a reliable platform to track outage reports, ChatGPT reports spiked at around 10 AM Eastern Time with over 1,200 reports in less than an hour. Users are unable to log in or interact with any OpenAI services.

On that note, here's everything we know about the ChatGPT global outage on June 16, 2025.

How widespread is the ChatGPT outage on June 16, 2025?

As per the reports on DownDetector, the outage seems to be affecting users globally. Less than a week ago, ChatGPT faced another global outage with a similar number of reports. It does not seem to be a major issue as multiple similar outages occurred this year and they were resolved within a few hours.

Outage reports (Image via DownDetector)

OpenAI services such as ChatGPT and Dall-E have become some of the most visited websites in the world, and a lot of users are dependent on them for various productive tasks such as academic assistance, image generation, research, and more. Considering this, it is understandable why a lot of people must be frustrated.

Following the pattern of previous outages, the website is expected to be live again within a few hours. OpenAI has yet to address the issue and provide detailed information on why their services are facing multiple outages lately. Users are recommended to follow their social media channels to stay updated.

That's everything we know about the global outage so far. If you are looking for a temporary alternative, consider checking out other AI services like Perplexity, DeepSeek, and Google Gemini. For generating AI images, you can check out Microsoft Bing and Leonardo.

