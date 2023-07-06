Is there dark mode in Threads by Meta?

Threads is the talk of the town in the tech world today. It's not every day that a new social media app launches, which has created further anticipation and participation among netizens. The app is tied to Instagram in many ways as users need an account in the popular photo-sharing app to be able to use the microblogging app.

Amongst others, the UI has particularly caught the eye of many users as well. Many have praised it for being simple and minimalist, while others criticised it for resembling Twitter in more ways than it does not.

However, a boiling question that the app doesn't answer is whether Threads has a built-in dark mode. This feature helps reduce eye fatigue by limiting the light emitted from the screen. It is necessary for a text-heavy application like the new social media platform.

Does Threads have a dark mode?

The answer is: yes. Like other Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram, Threads has a dark mode that users can turn on according to their preferences. However, doing so may not be very simple.

As mentioned before, the new app is tied to Instagram. Thus, it shares a ton of settings (including your username as well). Also, it's brand new. Many users have put together lists of features it'll need, but the good news that there's a workaround that will help them switch between dark and light modes easily.

Read on for a detailed guide to turn it on on any smartphone.

How to enable dark mode in Threads by Meta?

The app supports light mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Threads doesn't have a dark mode toggle built into the app. Hence, users will have to rely on the dark mode of their smartphone (available on major Android versions and iOS). It works surprisingly well, as we found in our testing.

To turn on dark mode/light mode in the app, follow the steps listed below:

Turn on dark mode in your device to use it in the app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Head over to the dark mode/light mode switch of your smartphone. This should be in the quick settings panel in the notification panel. Alternatively, you can also switch between the two modes from the dedicated settings app on your phone.

Dark mode enabled in the social media app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Toggle between dark and light mode to switch settings. It will automatically apply to the new social media app as well. You can switch according to your preference.

Overall, the in-built dark/light mode works pretty well in the social media app and users need not worry about weird bugs and issues impacting the experience. In our testing, the feature worked just like an in-built switch.

