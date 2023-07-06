Is former US president Donald Trump on Threads? Profile link, followers, and more

Instagram's recently released texting app, "Threads," has gained a lot of traction since its launch. The app is essentially a competitor to Twitter, something social media enthusiasts have been waiting for, for a long time. The recent changes made to Twitter after Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media company have somewhat tarnished the platform for many daily users.

As such, having an option from a major social media giant like Instagram is a breath of fresh air. Especially considering Threads comes packed with all the features users have loved on Twitter but without the arbitrary restrictions that the latter received recently.

With the release of a new social media platform comes curiosity. And one of the biggest questions that many users would like answered is whether the former US president, Donald John Trump, is on Threads.

Does Donald J. Trump, former POTUS, have an official Instagram Threads account?

Despite his triumphant return to Instagram, former US President Donald J. Trump is not on Threads (at the time of writing this article). This goes in tandem with the former POTUS' current Twitter ban. However, Donald Trump might eventually show up on Instagram's newest app. After all, it's only been hours since its public release.

Donald J. Trump's official Instagram account (Image via Instagram/ @realdonaldtrump)

On Instagram, however, Donald J. Trump is no less than a celebrity. The former POTUS, who goes by the name @realdonaldtrump, has a whopping 23.4 million followers (at the time of writing this article) and a verification check mark.

Within hours of its release, Threads has become one of the most popular and downloaded apps on iOS and Android. Instagram's new text-sharing app is snappy and fast and features plenty of tools and utilities for users to express their thoughts and posts without restrictions.

Elon Musk @elonmusk To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day

As the popularity of the new Instagram app grows, more people would be inclined to give it a try, especially those with an already flourishing Instagram account. Threads might not revolutionize social media as a whole. Akin to Meta's previous endeavors, it delivers worthy competition to Twitter, which is still sorely lacking.

Instagram @instagram Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos



Use your Instagram account to log in and get started



threads.net Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convosUse your Instagram account to log in and get started ✨ Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos ✨Use your Instagram account to log in and get started 🎉 threads.net https://t.co/mCNsx33ZVg

Instagram's new app has a lot of ground to cover before it comes even remotely close to matching the popularity of other social media giants, including Twitter. However, it seems like a step in the right direction and one that benefits users above all else.

