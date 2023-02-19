Is the iPad Pro M2 worth buying in February 2023?

The iPad Pro M2, launched by Apple in late 2022, has taken the tablet market by storm with its top-of-the-line features and impressive performance. As expected, the device's capabilities have generated a lot of hype, and people are eager to get their hands on it. However, with the device's steep price, potential buyers wonder whether it's a smart investment in 2023.

In this article, we'll dive deeper into the iPad Pro M2's specs, capabilities, and overall value so that you can make an informed decision. We'll also examine the new iPad's changes to give you a well-rounded perspective and help you understand if it's the right fit for your needs.

The iPad Pro M2 offers impressive specs but comes at a premium price

Brand Apple Price Starts from $799 and goes up to $2199 Display 12.9 inches, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision Camera 12 MP Ultrawide Processor Apple M2 5G Enabled Yes Internal storage Up to16 GB RAM and Up to 2 TB storage Battery Li-Po 10758 mAh

The M2 chip has certainly been a game-changer for the iPad, providing users with various advanced features and capabilities. The device now boasts a 15% faster CPU, a 35% faster graphics processor, and 50% more memory bandwidth while delivering an impressive 10-hour battery life.

One of the standout features of the M2 iPad Pro is the Apple Pencil Hover, which allows the device to detect an Apple Pencil up to 12mm from the screen. This feature is a significant boon for artists and note-takers, providing greater precision and control than ever.

The camera has also received an upgrade, with the new image signal processor on the M2 chip resulting in improved low-light performance. Moreover, for the first time in the history of iPads, Apple has unlocked ProRes video capture, further expanding the device's capabilities for professional-grade video recording.

Is it a wise choice to upgrade to the iPad Pro M2?

The iPad Pro received a significant boost in performance when it made the switch to the M1 chip in 2021. This was a massive upgrade for the iPad Pro, as the M1 chip is typically found in laptops, providing users with a smooth and seamless experience even with multiple apps running simultaneously. Also, the M1 chip can handle intensive games and render videos at lightning speed.

However, when comparing the M1 chip to its successor, the M2, the difference in performance is not significantly noticeable to most users. The M2 iPad Pro's CPU is slightly faster, so users may not notice a significant change in speed. Therefore, the M1 iPad Pro is still a compelling device that can easily meet most users' needs.

Moreover, opting for an older model iPad Pro can be an excellent way to save a considerable amount of money. You can get a previously released model at a substantially discounted price compared to the iPad Pro M2, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for many users.

Verdict

The iPad Pro M2 is an excellent device with many advanced features, making it a great choice for users looking to buy a new device. However, compared to previous models, the M2 is not significantly more impressive, which may disappoint some users.

If budget is not a concern, and you're searching for a new device with cutting-edge features, the iPad Pro M2 is worth considering. However, for those looking for more value on a budget, previous models like the iPad Pro M1 are more capable of handling most tasks at a lower cost.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

