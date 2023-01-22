Should you consider buying the iPad Pro M1 in 2023?

The iPad Pro M1 is a tablet device from Apple that was released in 2021. It features the company's iconic M1 chip, which was used in the brand's latest Mac computers. The chip offers a significant boost in performance over its previous generation models while being more power efficient.

However, as of right now, the iPad Pro M1 is two years old. Numerous competitors have joined the market since its release. Moreover, Apple itself offers newer models of the same device with improved features and capabilities. Hence, as we move into 2023, it's important to consider whether or not the tablet is still worth buying.

Apple iPad Pro M1 is an amazing tablet that caters to users with high-performance requirements

The iPad Pro M1 offers a large, high-resolution display, a sleek and portable design, and a plethora of features. Additionally, its chip is capable of delivering blazing-fast performance while consuming less power. This makes the tablet ideal for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and even high end-gaming.

The iPad Pro M1 has a large amount of storage (up to 2TB), which means that users can store all their important files — like photos, movies, games, documents, music, and more — on the device without having to worry about running out of space.

The tablet can also be used for a variety of tasks thanks to the wide range of accessories it can be equipped with, including the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio. These enable users to accomplish things such as taking notes in class, creating artwork, designing, writing documents, and more.

When it comes to the display, this tablet doesn't disappoint. It has a high-resolution display that is ideal for web browsing and watching videos. Moreover, it is lightweight, allowing individuals to carry all their necessary files with them.

It is by no means a device for casual users. The iPad Pro M1 might be overkill if all one has to do is perform simple tasks such as web browsing, watching videos, and checking email. Its target audience is people who demand the best in performance on the go, and this comes at a cost. The starting price for the 11-inch iPad Pro M1 with 128GB of storage is $799 and this figure can go up to $2,199 for the 12.9-inch 2 TB model.

Is it worth buying in 2023?

The current competitors to the Apple iPad Pro M1 include the Samsung S8 Ultra, which runs on Android, the Surface Pro 8 with Windows, and the iPad Pro M2. All of these devices provide strong competition for the M1 iPad Pro. However, the final choice ultimately depends on the user's preferences.

If they like the Windows operating system, the Surface Pro 8 may be the best option for them. However, if the user prefers Android, Samsung's S8 Ultra might be the better choice. And if one wants the latest and the greatest while sticking to iOS, they should pick the iPad Pro M2.

That said, the Apple iPad Pro M1 is a solid option for those looking to buy a high-performance tablet in early 2023. As a device that has been on the market for a generation, it frequently goes on sale, making the device an even more attractive option for those on a budget.

Users will not miss out on any major new features or significant performance upgrades compared to the latest devices on the market, making it a cost-effective choice for those looking for a high-quality tablet experience.

