Is the Apple MacBook Air M1 worth buying in February 2023?

The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been a steady performer in the laptop space since its launch and has set the precedence for what perfect balance looks like. Apple incorporated a lot of impressive features into the chip line, and the overall pricing allowed for a higher level of market accessibility.

Launched in 2020, the Air M1 continues to sell well and remains one of the best-performing notebooks in its segment. However, technology changes quickly in the computer space, and more than two years have passed since the model was released.

How viable is the Apple MacBook Air M1 as a potential purchase in February 2023? This issue gains more relevance as Apple has launched a new variant with the M2 chip, which performs much better. However, there are still a few reasons why someone may choose the older variant, and part of it comes down to price.

Apple MacBook Air M1 is a go-to option for those who want a consistent performer at a discounted price

The cost of any hardware is a big deciding factor in its popularity and worthiness. After all, a great setup with a very high price may not be a great choice for a user. There are no such worries with the Apple MacBook Air M1, even when the hardware might have lost some of its earlier steam.

Category Apple MacBook Air M1 Processor M1 Chip8-Core CPU7-Core GPU16-Core Neural Engine Unified RAM 8GB (16GB variant available) Storage 256GB (Upgradable up to 2TB) Display 13-inch Retina display with True Tone Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports Navigation Magic Keyboard with Touch IDForce Touch trackpad Battery 30W fast charging

The model is run by the M1 chip, which isn’t the latest option on the market. Apple has already launched models with the M2 chip, which provides better performance. However, the M1 chip isn’t weak and can still perform most tasks effectively.

Users can also choose between 8 GB and 16 GB of RAM options if they want better performance. The 16-core neural engine of the processor ensures consistency when it comes to most of the activities the laptop will be used for. While the default storage begins at 256 GB, it can go up to 2TB SSD for those who want heavier usage.

Aside from the hardware, the Apple MacBook Air M1 also comes with all the useful features like 2 Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and more. The battery is well supported by 30W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices for a long day.

One area where the model might not look very appealing is the 13-inch Retina display. While the True Tone Display is certainly a top pick in the segment, the overall design of the M2 Air variant works better. The older design model of the M1 Air might seem less attractive to some, but the overall display unit is well worth its price.

Should you buy an Apple MacBook Air M1?

The answer depends on a user’s preferences. There’s no hiding the fact that the M2 Air is a more powerful performer. The newer variant was launched earlier in 2022, and Apple has made some noticeable upgrades that are well worth the price.

However, there’s always a matter of budget, which could influence decision-making. Despite the better performances, it’s unlikely that the M2 Air will have significant discounts anytime soon. In contrast, the Apple MacBook Air M1 has already enjoyed great deals across all retailers, which will only increase in 2023.

Moreover, there’s a clear difference in the base price of both models. The M1 variant with 16 GB RAM is priced at $1399, while the M2 Air variant costs close to $1800 at full price. Hence, the M1 remains a viable option for those who want an efficient device at a reasonable price.

