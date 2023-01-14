Is the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset worth buying in 2023?

Officially launched in late 2021, the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset appealed to a good chunk of the gaming community thanks to its pricing. Available at under $80, the G435 boasted several intriguing features and specs that left its competitors in the dust. Besides the impressive specifications, it also comes with various fun color options that suit the themes of most gaming set-ups.

It's been over a year since its release, with new competitors joining the market. While the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is still a solid headset choice in early 2023, several other options are now available, threatening its position on the market as the 'budget king.'

This article discusses the various features of the G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset and its viability in 2023.

Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset caters to the casual gamer crowd on a budget

As its name suggests, the Logitech G G435 is extremely light. Weighing in at only 165 grams, these headsets are meant to be used for long gaming sessions without affecting the user's comfort. As mentioned earlier, it comes with three color variants. They are Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac.

Apart from its design factor, this headset arrives with multiplatform support, which means that one can use it on PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. All of this is enabled by its gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless module and Bluetooth capabilities.

While the above-mentioned features are certainly an added advantage, at the end of the day, it's the audio quality that matters. In this regard, the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset certainly doesn't disappoint. It comes with 40mm drivers that are capable of producing rich and detailed sound, ensuring that one doesn't miss out on important audio cues, such as footsteps audio or gunfire.

Moreover, the headset's well-designed drivers are capable of producing immersive sounds that take players on a journey through the game's world, giving life to every moment in the title.

Additionally, the headset's microphone set-up has received an upgrade, now boasting dual beamforming mics. As a result, there's no need for a boom mic as the advanced beamforming microphones work flawlessly to remove any background noise and allow users to speak to their gaming buddies with zero issues.

Finally, it features rechargeable batteries, which provide up to 18 hours of playtime on a single full charge. It can be charged using the USB-C port that's present in the ear cup.

With all of these features combined, the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a solid headset choice for under $80. In fact, the headset was recently sold for as low as $50, which makes it a great option for that price point.

Conclusion - Is it worth it in 2023?

As mentioned earlier, this headset delivers amazing value for the price it's being sold at. Having said that, if the primary concern of the user is gaming, there are several other options available within the same price range that deliver a superior gaming experience.

Headsets such as SteelSeries Arctis 1, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core - Wireless Gaming Headset, and the Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless offer solid competition to the Logitech headset in the under-$100 price range.

However, none of them can compete with the Logitech headset in terms of comfort and overall design. At the end of the day, it's all up to the user's requirements. If they prefer a superior gaming experience and are willing to shell out a few extra bucks, they can purchase any of the three headsets listed above.

If their primary concern is looks, design, and overall value for money, nothing beats the Logitech G G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset in early 2023.

