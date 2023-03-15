Is Motorola Edge (2022) worth buying in 2023? 

The Motorola Edge (2022) is an interesting choice when considering the brand's recent portfolio of devices. Motorola has been making rapid strives recently with its new smartphone line, and some of it has helped the brand recapture a part of the market.

Recent times have seen brands focusing mostly on the budget and flagship segments. The Motorola Edge (2022) lies in the middle as it tries to match the performance of premium devices.

However, some features raise eyebrows due to their surprise inclusion. It has performed well over the last few months, but technology changes with time. How viable is it for someone to purchase in 2023? Let’s find out how much value the Edge has at present.

Motorola Edge (2022) is a solid performer in price segment in terms of overall performance

The recent line of Motorola devices has been extremely competitive regarding specifications. It has allowed the brand to capture the market, and the Motorola Edge (2022) is a perfect example of that.

Brand Motorola Display OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~88.1% screen-to-body ratio) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (6 nm) RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128/256 GB Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55", 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 13 MP, f/1.5, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Battery 5,000 mAh, 30W charging, 15W wireless

The display is one of the best in this price segment. The 6.6” OLED panel has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+ support. With up to 1080x2400 resolution support, the display panel has a pixel density of 399 ppi.

Instead of Snapdragon, the device features the Mediatek Dimensity variant. The Dimensity 1050 is a stable performer and performs all tasks well.

Buyers can also choose between 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of internal storage. There’s no scope for external storage, but 256 GB should suffice. Combined with the processor, the 8 GB variant is a better choice for those spending time playing games.

Users can get three camera modes from the Motorola Edge (2022). The primary camera is a 50 MP sensor, complemented by a 13 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s also support for 4K recording at 30 FPS, while the 32 MP selfie camera supports 1080P recording.

With a 5000 mAh battery, it has one of the best backups for any smartphone at this price point. There’s even support for wireless 15W charging and 5W reverse charging.

Is it worth it?

For what it offers, the Motorola Edge (2022) is an excellent device. It starts with a display that produces vivid and sharp details. While some users may doubt the Dimensity 1050, it’s an efficient and consistent processor.

The device comes with Android 12, but users can upgrade it to the 13th version. As for the UI, Motorola has gone for a stock experience. This adds a lot of value as the stock UI improves the overall smoothness in terms of software usage.

The Dimensity 1050 also supports 5G, a must for most devices in 2023. With the widespread adoption of the new network technology, 5G support elevates the Motorola Edge's (2022) overall value.

The 256 GB variant was launched at $559.99 in the United States but is offered regularly at a discount. The device is usually available for around $350, which is incredible value for what it offers. It’s a great phone since it is cheaper in 2023.

