5 innovative phones released in 2022

Looking to choose from a list of innovative phones this year? The wait time is over. In 2022, many brands released impressive devices to expand their horizons, many of which were the best models in their respective line-ups.

These companies primarily focused on offering devices with outstanding specifications, including 5G capabilities, more power, improved cameras, and the latest software, which made them highly sought after by consumers.

However, only a few of them truly stood out by offering something new or unexpected. This article lists five innovative phones released in 2022 that received exceptional user ratings. Going through the list can be helpful in figuring out the best model to buy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Nothing Phone 1 to Realme GT 2 Pro: 5 innovative phones that show the best that 2022 had to offer

1) Realme GT 2 Pro (From $460)

Realme GT 2 Pro (Image via GSmarena)

The Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the most innovative phones that was released in 2022. It received a lot of attention due to its unique design features, which include a textured back panel reminiscent of a white canvas, with a matte finish that provides excellent grip and gives an elegant appearance.

The company stated that this design was inspired by paper, and it is even possible to draw on the back panel using a pencil and then erase the sketch using an eraser.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display of 6.7 inches. Other features include a fingerprint sensor for added security and support for 5G connectivity.

Overall, the Realme GT 2 Pro is price-worthy and offers reliable performance. These design elements set it apart from other innovative phones in the market. You can buy the Realme GT 2 Pro from here (Globally).

Feature Specification Display Size 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Quad HD Display Processor Type Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform RAM | Internal Storage 8 GB, 12 GB | 128 GB, 256 GB Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Secondary Camera 32MP Front Camera Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

2) Nothing Phone 1 (From $479)

Nothing Phone 1 (Image via Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 1 is a refreshing reminder that the creation of innovative phones is not dead. The company created a device with an elegant style that is enhanced by beautiful symbols that facilitate a meaningful connection between the user and their phone.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G+ processor and boasts a bright 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that gets plenty bright, and there's wireless charging as well. It supports wireless charging support and 5G connectivity, too. The simplistic design of the Nothing Phone 1 ensures that you will always stand out in the crowd.

In terms of sustainability, the Nothing Phone 1 is packaged in a simple yet durable recycled fiber made with 100% recycled aluminum, and over 50% of the plastic components are sourced from bio-based and repurposed materials.

It is one of the most innovative phones released in 2022 and one can step towards becoming more environmentally conscious by choosing it. You can buy the Nothing Phone 1 from here (Globally and US).

Feature Specification Display Size 16.64 cm (6.55 inches) Processor Type Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ RAM | Internal Storage 8 GB | 128 GB Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP Secondary Camera 16MP Front Camera Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

3) Vivo V25 Pro (From $499)

Vivo V25 Pro (Image via Vivo)

Vivo introduced the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone in 2022, featuring a unique color-changing back panel. This innovative design element allows the color of the rear panel to change to a different shade when exposed to sunlight, giving it the appearance of a new model. This fun and eye-catching feature sets it apart from other innovative phones on the market.

The Vivo V25 Pro is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and boasts a bright 6.56-inch Full HD display. It has a long-lasting battery with fast-charging support, and a fingerprint sensor for added security.

Other features include support for 5G connectivity and a dedicated AI button that allows you to access AI-powered features quickly. Overall, the Vivo V25 Pro is a great all-around smartphone that offers solid performance and price value.

Feature Specification Display Size 16.66 cm (6.56 inch) Full HD+ Display Processor Type Mediatek Dimensity 1300 RAM | Internal Storage 8 GB, 12 GB | 128 GB, 256 GB Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Secondary Camera 32MP Front Camera Battery Capacity 4830 mAh

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro (From $999)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Image via Apple)

Before its release, it was widely rumored that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a new notch design, but Apple surprised everyone with the announcement of the Dynamic Island. This innovative addition is a blend of hardware and software that allows users to interact with their devices in new and exciting ways, making it one of the most innovative phones released in 2022.

With Dynamic Island, it is possible to control music playback, navigate using maps, manage timers, and handle calls on the spot. While the potential of this feature is yet to be fully realized, it is already clear that it is a helpful, intuitive, and well-designed addition to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Dynamic Island sets the pro models apart from the non-pro versions, and it is likely to lead to similar innovations on Android phones in the future.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a new Ceramic Shield front cover, which is four times more resistant to drops than the previous model. Other features include improved Face ID technology and support for 5G connectivity. It is powered by an A16 Bionic Chip and boasts a bright 6.1-inch display. You can buy the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from here (Globally).

Feature Specification Display Size 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Processor Type A16 Bionic Chip, 6 Core Processor Internal Storage 128 GB | 256 GB | 512 GB | 1 TB Primary Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Secondary Camera 12MP Front Camera Battery Capacity 3200 mAh

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (From $1199)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

Among the most innovative phones released in 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the latest flagship from Samsung, featuring a stunning design and top-of-the-line performance. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and boasts a bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience.

The camera system has been upgraded with a quad-lens setup with a 108MP primary camera. The S22 Ultra also has a long-lasting battery with fast and wireless charging support and a fingerprint sensor for added security. Other features include support for 5G connectivity and an improved Bixby assistant.

The S22 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone with top-notch performance and features. The combination of phablet-like design and AMOLED display make content consumption enjoyable. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from here (Globally and US).

Feature Specification Display Size 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Processor Type Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM | Internal Storage 12 GB | 256 GB, 512 GB Primary Camera 108MP Battery Capacity 3200 mAh

In conclusion, 2022 brought along innovative phones that cater to many users. From consumers looking for a high-end device with all the bells and whistles to those looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on performance, there was something for everyone.

The Nothing Phone 1, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are all impressive releases that offer something unique and exciting.

