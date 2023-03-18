Is the OnePlus 10R worth it in March 2023?

The OnePlus 10R is no longer the latest version following the release of the 11th generation in February. The brand has once again followed the same pattern as the 11th generation, by providing three options at three different price points; however, a new generation doesn’t make the previous one redundant irrespective of the segment.

The technology on the OnePlus 10R might not be as good as it used to be. But the falloff to a major degree is quite insignificant in the grander schemes of things. This raises an intriguing question - Should someone invest in the device now that 11R is also in the market?

The potential for a discount on the OnePlus 10R makes it a better value for money than the more recent options

The OnePlus 10R isn’t the brand's flagship model, and the cost-cutting techniques are quite evident; however, the company has been very selective in the areas where they want to reduce costs. This helps ensure the device delivers satisfactory levels of performance that meet the demands of different users.

Brand OnePlus Display 6.7 inches, Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density) Processor Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Battery 5,000 mAH, 80W charging

The 6.7” display supports resolution up to 1080x2412 pixels with a density of 394 ppi. While this could have been bettered, the Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate more than makes up for it. With support for 1B colors and HDR10+, it’s perfect for different types of media consumption.

Unlike the 11R, the OnePlus 10R uses a MediaTek processor, which could be problematic for some; however, the Dimensity 8100 is a robust performer that can efficiently get any job done. With the option to pick between 8 and 12 GB RAM, the user has plenty of flexibility. Both options should get any job done easily, but the 12 GB RAM is certainly a better option for the future.

The triple camera setup is certainly one of the shining aspects of the device, with a 50 MP primary camera that uses a 24mm sensor. There’s support for 120 degrees ultrawide and macro that can record videos at 4K 30 FPS. With a year of updates, the processing power of the cameras has been further enhanced.

The OxygenOS has been in a spot of bother, but the 10R supports Android 12 out of the box. Users can enhance it to Android 13, although the updates are yet to fully roll out. There's no running out of power with a 5,000 mAH battery and 80W charging.

Why should someone pick up the OnePlus 10R?

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 11R has better hardware, but the gap between it and its previous generation is quite insignificant. Those with brand loyalty to Snapdragon processors should pick 11R. The OnePlus 10R is perfect for anyone working with the Dimensity processor.

The difference in performance can easily be ignored, and the option to go for a 12 GB RAM makes things even better. Unlike the recently-launched 11R, the 10R has undergone a year of software-based updates that have solved some of the major issues at launch.

With the release of the 11th generation, the chances for discounts on the OnePlus 10R haS also increased. The chances of it going out of production aren’t immediate, and there could be interesting offers across all major retailers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

