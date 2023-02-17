Is the OnePlus 11R worth it?

The OnePlus 11R is the new "flagship killer" from the brand, which builds on the success of the previous models, which are more budget-friendly. This line has been quite popular for those who want to settle for slightly lesser specifications than their flagship counterparts but at a noticeably lesser cost.

With the OnePlus 11R, the brand seems to have done a remarkable job in both the hardware and software departments. The supply will remain regional for the time being, but the impressions at first glance are positive.

The OnePlus 11R has a ton of features and is a preferred choice for customers seeking a reliable performer

The OnePlus 11R 5G is the company's next "value flagship," replacing the OnePlus 10R 5G with a better design and improved specifications without a significant price increase.

Brand OnePlus Processor Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 16GB RAM Display 6.74" Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz Camera 50 MP (main camera) 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro) 16 MP (selfie camera) 5G Yes Battery 5000 mAh65W

The OnePlus 11R's Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU enables basic multitasking and moderate gaming without hiccups. Its OxygenOS 13 software enhances the handset's hardware and makes the whole experience fluid and well-balanced.

For this device, OnePlus has chosen the Adreno 730 GPU, an improvement over the previous generation. In other words, users won't experience performance issues while playing games, watching movies, using social media, or doing work.

OnePlus 11R's 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM 16GB RAM are extremely useful. Customers can easily select between the 8 GB and 16 GB versions. Clients can also access USB Type-C 2.0, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, and dual sim slots in the network. Furthermore, the UFS 3.1 storage is an excellent addition.

Thanks to its 6.74-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, the reasonably priced 11R performs brilliantly in the display category. Moreover, it has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 451 ppi, and a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

This is the typical display seen in almost all mid-range smartphones. However, curved screens are uncommon in this price range, which could be a buying feature for some customers. Additionally, an alert slider is also present on the device.

The device's magnificent array of vivid colors makes the binge-watching experience enjoyable. Also, 1450 nits of brightness are more than adequate for all settings, so there won't be any problems while using the device outside.

The primary lens of 50MP produces decent images with vivid colors. Moreover, the secondary lens, which enables ultrawide photography, has a sensor set at 8 MP, and the macro lens has a sensor of 2 MP.

Furthermore, a selfie camera with 16 MP is also included. While the front camera can only shoot at [email protected], the rear cameras can record videos at [email protected]/60fps and [email protected]/60fps.

A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery that supports 100W charging is also included. As advertised, it will only take 27 minutes to charge the phone from 0% to 100%. Furthermore, it also comes with a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

The OnePlus 11R 5G dual speakers are functional, just like any other smartphone. Nevertheless, the absence of a 3.5mm audio port on the phone is rather acceptable, given that mid-range smartphones rarely come with this feature.

Moreover, Carrier Aggregation functionality is present, which is always positive for improved network connectivity in smartphones. Since the phone has two microphones and performs effectively in all situations, the call quality is excellent.

Is the OnePlus 11R worthy?

Undoubtedly, the OnePlus 11R 5G is worthwhile due to its potent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, lightning-fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, and a clean OxygenOS experience. The US pricing is currently unavailable, but the device starts at ₹39,999, which is approximately $450 to $500.

Users have various options at this price point, but few match this handset's elegance and optimization. The 11R offers a portable, practical design while delivering great battery performance.

The sleek new appearance, improved capabilities, and premium features of this smartphone will appeal to mobile enthusiasts of all ages. One can buy the OnePlus 11R if one wants a powerful chipset, a good battery, a capable primary back camera, and well-thought-out software.

The 11R is a great smartphone option for 2023 due to its benefits. For now, the price might be a bit too high. However, February can provide some excellent discounts in the second half of the month, making it the perfect time to purchase for first-time buyers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes