5 best flagship phones for Diablo Immortal in 2023

Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo Immortal is an action role-playing game series that is set between the events of Diablo II and III. Exploring the dark realms of Sanctuary and slaying your way through visceral, fast-paced combat and enjoying a smooth multiplayer experience becomes possible only if you have the backing of a good device.

Over the years, the mobile gaming industry has developed to provide a more wholesome and immersive gameplay experience on mobile phones. Smartphone manufacturers have also kept pace to produce excellent flagship devices that can handle high graphics settings and provide a smooth performance in-game.

This article lists five such flagship devices that will give you the best possible gameplay as you go around exploring and fighting through Diablo Immortal's immaculate world design.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Black Shark 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and 3 more flagship smartphones for the best Diablo Immortal experience

1) Black Shark 5 Pro (~$699)

Feature Specifications Processor Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB / 12GB / 16GB Storage UFS3.1 256GB / 512GB Display 17.22cm(6.78”) 20.4:9 2448x1080 FHD+ (395ppi) 165Hz/1ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified; 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency; Battery 4,650mAh high-capacity battery, 120W fast-charging support

What makes the Black Shark 5 Pro the best phone on this list to play Diablo Immortal is the fact that its price makes it accessible to a larger population, in addition to delivering the best on the performance front.

Diablo Immortal looks super crisp on the gorgeous OLED display, and the physical pop-up trigger buttons help in keeping your movements precise. While most phones have moved on towards more modern touch-capacitive buttons, the presence of these physical additions takes the gameplay experience home.

The Black Shark 5 Pro excels on all fronts when it comes to gaming performance and then goes the extra distance with its excellent camera as well. It also has a very strong battery that lasts through long gaming sessions and recharges super quickly with its 120W fast charging support.

2) Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro (~$799)

Feature Specifications Processor Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Memory 8/12/16GB Storage UFS 4.0 128/256/512GB Display 6.8 inches, 1116 x 2480 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density), AMOLED 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Battery 6000mAh high-capacity battery, supports 65W wired charging

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro is a testament to the fact that a low price doesn't mean cutting down on performance. It irons out most of what was wrong with the RedMagic 7. The solid matte finish back makes it a pleasure to hold while playing games like Diablo Immortal.

The RedMagic 8 Pro's 1116 x 2480px Full HD+ AMOLED display has the potential to go upto 120Hz refresh rate. When set to auto, it stays at 60Hz, going up as needed when you play games. It is more than twice as bright as its predecessor at 1300 nits, which lets you play no matter the lighting conditions around you.

With the Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 chipset and the Adreno GPU, it delivers 25% faster performance than last year. The cooling fan runs at up to 20,000 RPM (and is surprisingly quiet) to make sure the latest games run as smoothly as possible on the device.

The phone also has an excellent 6000mAh battery that runs for almost 14 hours when left playing videos at 120Hz, and goes from 0 to 100% charge in just 65 minutes using its 65W fast charger.

3) Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro (~$1099)

Feature Specifications Processor and GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, Qualcomm Snapdragon Adreno 730 GPU Memory LPDDR5 18 GB Storage UFS3.1 512GB Display 17.22cm(6.78”) 20.4:9 2448x1080 FHD+ (395ppi) 165Hz/1ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified; 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency; Battery Dual 3,000mAh batteries MMT Design, Total 6,000mAh (typ.) Equivalent 6000 mAh (typical) high-capacity battery, supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a distinct upgrade over the last year's version. It provides a fantastic combination of powerful hardware and utility-driven software, ensuring that playing games like Diablo Immortal feel like a breeze.

The 165Hz refresh rate is the highlight of this device. It has a decent 6.78" 1080p screen, but the extra few Hertz go a long way in giving you the best experience with games that don't have a cap on framerates.

The smartphone runs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 combined with 18 GB RAM, where the combination does an excellent job of running the phone's top-tier HD screen at high framerates.

Peripherals like the Kunai 3 Gamepad and the AeoActive Cooler 6 are not compulsary buys with the ROG Phone 6 Pro, but they do a lot in terms of enhancing how you enjoy your games.

4) iPhone 14 Pro (~$1299)

Feature Specifications Capacity 512GB/1TB Display Super Retina XDR display 15.54 cm / 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display 2556x1179-pixel resolution at 460 PPI Chip A16 Bionic chip6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores5‑core GPU16‑core Neural Engine Power and Battery Video playback: Up to 23 hours Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours Audio playback: Up to 75 hours

The iPhone 14 Pro is an extremely fast device, all thanks to Apple's new A16 Bionic chip. Games run very smoothly and it is fun seeing the Dynamic Island interact with the environment around it. The iPhone 14 Pro is only a slight upgrade in terms of Geekbench performance when compared to the iPhone13 Pro, but that is enough to greatly enhance battery performance.

These specifications make it a top-tier flagship phone to enjoy Diablo Immortal on. The graphical power of the 14 Pro is quite impressive. The 1300 nits AMOLED screen produces a beautiful depth of colors and lets you get truly immersed in the worlds of the games you play to the best possible level.

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (~$1379)

Feature Specifications Processor and GPU Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) and Qualcomm Snapdragon Adreno 730 GPU Memory LPDDR5X 8/12 GB Storage UFS 4.0 256/512/1024 GB Display 6.8" QHD+ 3088 x 1440px AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Battery 5000mAh battery with 45W super-fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a huge screen that is an expert at producing excellent colors and contrasts. It comes with a massive 6.8" 3088 x 1440px AMOLED 2X display that adjusts its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the user's requirements. This makes games like Diablo Immortal look excellent at the highest settings, which its internals can easily handle.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy Edition, which Samsung promises is 34% faster than the last generation. Backed up by the Adreno 780 GPU, this flagship smartphone can pull a lot of weight and render high-end visuals gracefully.

The large 5000mAh battery on the phone also lets you play games for long hours before the need to recharge arises. What makes the Samsung flagship shine is that it is a fantastic all-round phone and excels in all other ways you could possibly put it to use in.

Each of these flagship phones is excellent for playing Diablo Immortal at the highest settings. You will be able to truly immerse yourself as you explore its sinister world and fight the enemies.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

