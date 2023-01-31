iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro which one should you buy in 2023

Last year, Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro with a vast list of features that technically outshines the basic iPhone 14 by a considerably large margin. Fans can spot a few minor differences between the two handsets. With only a month into 2023, readers might want insight into the two smartphones.

There is a significant price difference between the two models, especially looking into them right now. These models can also be grabbed during sales if users wish to get them at a lower price.

This article will provide a few key differences between the two products.

Users are generally curious about the differences between iPhone 14 and 13 Pro

When looking at the specifications, users can tell that the latest iteration of the iPhone shares very few upgrades compared to the 13 Pro. Readers currently using the 2021 model of the iPhone 13 Pro may not see a huge reason to upgrade just yet.

However, the newer 14 Pro might offer a few better features.

Specs comparison

The table below will compare the specifications of both iPhone models and provide readers with a basic insight into the technology used in both products.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Display 6.1" Super Retina XDR display ProMotion technology 6.1" Super Retina display ProMotion technology Always-On display Weight 203 grams (7.16 ounces) 206 grams (7.27 ounces) Chip A15 Bionic chip6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores5-core GPU16-core Neural Engine A15 Bionic chip6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores5-core GPU16-core Neural Engine Camera Rear: Pro 12MP camera for Main, Ultra Wide and TelephotoSelfie: TrueDepth 12MP camera Rear: Pro camera system for 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP TelephotoSelfie: TrueDepth 12MP camera Video recording Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field at 1080p (up to 30 FPS) Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR (up tp 30 FPS) Safety features Emergency SOS Emergency SOS via satellite Battery life Up to 20 hours of Video playback Up to 20 hours of Video playback Water resistance IP68 IP68 Price $799 $999

As shown in the table, one will understand that there are considerable differences between the two handsets regarding video recording. However, apart from that, the two models are almost identical in features.

Improvements in the hardware

The two smartphones share identical CPUs with the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside the chip, both the sets share a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine.

This means the two models share no difference in the workforce, and users can go for either of them or even avoid upgrading to 14 Pro if they are already using a 13 Pro.

Camera and videography

Regarding cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro takes the lead with its versatility as it has different options for its Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto modes. With 48 Megapixels for the Main mode, users will likely have a better experience as the 13 Pro model only offers 12MP throughout all modes.

However, for the selfie feature, users can expect the same TrueDepth front camera for 12MP pictures. People who are more into taking self-portraits through the selfie camera are likely better with the 13 Pro handset if they are thinking about an upgrade.

For videography, 14 Pro takes the crown with its 4K HDR support that can support recordings of up to 30 fps. This is significantly different from the iPhone 13 Pro, as it can only support 1080p at 30 fps.

14 Pro should easily be the first preference for new buyers if they are looking for better rear cameras and video recording features.

Software support

Both models run iOS 16 when it comes to the latest software. Users will spot no difference in the OS or any other bloatware included with the sets. However, users who purchase the 14 Pro will have software updates for an extra year.

The 14 Pro also includes Action Mode, like its predecessor. It allows users to capture smooth videos while moving around frequently during the recordings. Users can find this feature in the video mode of the 14 Pro.

Conclusion:

For new buyers, the iPhone 14 Pro should be the first choice. Especially if one regularly indulges in photography and videography, this model will undoubtedly provide better features.

However, if one is still using the 13 Pro, upgrading right now will not be recommended as Apple will likely bring better features except for camera options with the upcoming models.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

