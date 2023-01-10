Is the OnePlus 10T worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus 10T was one of the newer releases from OnePlus last year, and users are wondering if the device is still worth buying in 2023.

OnePlus is famous for their premium releases that take in key features from competitors. The pricing is also strategically set to offer an alternative to most flagship competitors like Samsung, Xiaomi, and ASUS. Apart from excellent build quality and solid performance, OnePlus phones also usually sport iconic designs that make them look good in your palm.

Specs and performance of the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T Specs

Release Date August 2022 Display Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+ with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen Size 6.7-inches Weight 204g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Standby) Storage 128GB, 256GB RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB OS Android 12, OxygenOS 13 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 USB USB Type-C 2.0 Audio Jack NA Rear Camera Triple Camere: 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP Battery Li-ion Pro 4800 mAh, non-removable Charging 150W wired Miscellaneous Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Gyro, Compass, Color Spectrum

Although the OnePlus 10T created quite a buzz when it was released, many users have had mixed opinions about the device. Since the smartphone comes with a $700 price tag, it has heavy competition in 2023.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the OnePlus 10T.

Pros

1) Display: This smartphone sports a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412p, so the screen is capable of producing high-contrast images at impressive frame rates. Most smartphones prioritize the quality of the display, and the OnePlus 10T does not disappoint in this regard.

The screen is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is pretty standard for phones in this price range. Apart from crisp and high-quality videos, the screen will also support competitive gaming.

2) Chipset and OS: The phone sports Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which offers a lot of processing power. The octa-core unit clocks in at standard speeds to ensure smooth gaming sessions, even in demanding mobile games like Apex Legends, Wild Rift, and Genshin Impact.

The display is also capable of working in tandem with the processor and RAM to provide seamless mobile gaming sessions. The OS will have three to four years of upgrades and support, which is a plus point worth mentioning since it ensures security and system optimizations.

3) Battery size: 4800 mAh is nearly a decent battery for a smartphone if the system is able to optimize processes to efficiently use power. Being close to the standard 5000 mAh, the OnePlus 10T has a battery that can support casual use and light gaming throughout the day. The AMOLED screen also helps save power.

4) Charging: This smartphone boasts a massive 150W charging power that is almost on par with many laptops these days. Its fast wired charging can fill the battery up to as close as 95 percent within just 25 minutes.

Thus, it will take a little over thirty minutes to go from zero to a hundred percent charge. This is a useful aspect of the phone as it compliments the 4800 mAh battery in terms of making sure that you have enough power for the day.

Cons

1) Alert Switch: The alert switch is one of the major features of OnePlus phones. Inspired by the iPhone, most of the previous releases of OnePlus have an alert switch that provides quick access to the phone's ringer to silence the ringtone.

However, this particular release seems to lack the alert switch on account of making space for other features. It's not a major hiccup, but those that are used to seeing it on other OnePlus phones will be disappointed.

2) No wireless charging: The device does not support wireless charging. Those that want the feature may want to look elsewhere since many competitors provide the feature at a similar price.

3) No SD card slot: The base variant of the phone comes with 128GB of storage space. This should be sufficient for casual users, but some need that extra storage for on-the-go video editing and gaming. Unfortunately, the storage cannot be expanded with an SD card. Those that require additional space will have to opt for the 256GB variant.

4) Build: The device is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, but the rest of the frame is plastic. Often the two don't mix well in terms of impact absorption, and it is the glass that usually gets the shorter end of the stick.

This means that although the screen protection is top-notch, the rest of the body is prone to dissipating the impact towards the glass, which could result in it getting cracked when the phone gets dropped. Additionally, the plastic build also gives the phone a generic appearance, unlike other OnePlus devices.

5) Price: The pricing of this release starts somewhere around $700 for the base model. Considering that the features provided by the smartphone are quite generic, there are many other options that provide more features at a similar price. Thus, the OnePlus 10T is a little pricey when compared to the competition.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 10T has the latest chipset and supports super fast charging, but apart from this, it is a run-of-the-mill smartphone at a premium price. However, the chipset is sustainable, and the OS will receive four years of software updates.

With the upcoming release of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 sometime in February, there is a lot for buyers to think about before purchasing the OnePlus 10T this year. Considering the specs, the device may be worth it for some, but if you're looking for something extra, there might be other smartphones worth considering.

You can buy the OnePlus 10T on Amazon (for US and international customers).

