Is the OnePlus 7 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus 7 Pro is in its fourth year of circulation following its release in the summer of 2019. The costliest variant of the 7th generation model, the Chinese mobile giants managed to produce a great device that satisfied customers with different needs.

However, four years is a long period in the mobile industry, and time does have its effects. When someone gets a flagship, the device’s relevance reduces slower due to the superior specifications that tend to be present in the first place. It also doesn’t mean that a particular mode’s standing in 2019 will be the same as in 2023.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has better alternatives present in the market in terms of specifications and optimizations. With the 11th generation revealed earlier in February, a new set of variants will soon become available. There’s still some rationale as to why a buyer could gain value by opting for the Pro variant of the 7th generation.

Getting the OnePlus 7 Pro at a hefty discount could be a fantastic deal in 2023

Flagships are usually double-edged swords as they charge a fortune for the superior hardware packed in them. Naturally, current flagships tend to become affordable only after a few years as brands start offering discounts. However, their quality hardware often ensures that the fall-off in performance is less significant.

Brand OnePlus Processor Snapdragon 855 RAM 6/8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Camera 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF Battery 4,000 mAH

Speaking of specifications, a few critical areas of the OnePlus 7 Pro can compete with the very best in the market. The 6.67” AMOLED panel supports HDR 10+ and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It produces stunning results wIt produces stunning results with support up to 1440x3120 and a pixel density of 516 ppi. The entire panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which offers excellent safety from any accidental fall.

When the model was released, it was one of the smoothest and fastest mobiles on the market. The Snapdragon 855 produces efficient results even by today’s standards, so gaming or multitasking should never be an issue.

There’s the option for users to go up to 12 GB of RAM if they want to support the relatively older processor. Buyers can choose between 128 and 256 GB for storage based on their needs.

What allowed the model to shine back in 2019 was the level of depth it had in the photography department. OnePlus ensured that the OnePlus 7 Pro will leave a rich legacy for its camera, as it has done over the last few years. Be it for the different types of camera lenses or their sensors, the model has always boasted a photography setup of a particular pedigree.

Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the device has a charging capacity of 30W wired. This model has no wireless charging facility, which can be found in recent releases.

Is it worth purchasing in 2023?

It might not make much sense to get a device that’s four years old and has recent versions. But the OnePlus 7 Pro is no ordinary device, as it used to be one of the best flagships during its own time.

The processor and camera are more than capable of meeting the average user's needs. The Snapdragon 855 is one of the most efficient Android processors ever made. The camera sensor is bettered by the more recent flagship models, but it still offers better processing than the budget options.

The OnePlus 7 Pro launched for $669, but it’s available for way cheaper. Finding a first-hand model can be difficult as it has long been out of production. However, getting a first-hand device at a steep discount is far better than a budget option. It will still outdo the latter, despite being four years old.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

