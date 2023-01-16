Is the Oppo Find X5 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a flagship phone released by the famous Chinese electronics giant in March 2022. Oppo has always been well-known because of the excellent cameras on every phone, and they are sold at a significantly affordable price tag, which is no different for this model.

This smartphone comes packaged with a lot of premium hardware and features according to the user's needs. It has a storage space that ranges from 256 GB to 512 GB and RAM ranging from 8 GB to 12 GB. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is priced at around 900$ to $1100, depending on the storage and RAM.

Specifications

Device Name Find X5 Pro Brand Oppo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Screen Size 6.7-inch Display AMOLED Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Refresh Rate 120 Hz Camera (Rear) 50 MP (Main) 50 MP (Ultra Wide) 13 MP (Telephoto) Camera (Front) 32 MP RAM 8/12 GB OS Android 12 (upgradable to Android 13) Battery 5000 mAh Cellular Technology 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Assistant Google Charging 80W (Wired), 50W (Wireless)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is equipped with an AMOLED display. It also comes with 120 Hz refresh rate and supports HDR 10, which makes it excellent for gaming, animation as well as watching movies smoothly and realistically.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which helps to handle multiple tasks without any slowdown. It can also easily handle heavy workloads.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is equipped with three excellent cameras at the rear, which contain 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultrawide, and 13 MP telephoto lenses. These premium options allow users to capture realistic images and videos. It can capture videos in 4K at up to 60 fps and 1080p at up to 240 fps.

The front camera is 32 MP and can capture images and videos at 1080p for up to 60 fps. It is great for crystal-clear selfies and video calling.

The battery can last up to four days of normal usage and up to two days while playing games. The phone can be fully charged using the 80W fast charger in under 30 minutes or using a 50W wireless charger in under 50 minutes.

The X5 Pro operates using ColorOS 12, the Android 12 variant of Oppo, which can later be upgraded to ColorOS 13. The flagship model will receive four major updates, alongside five years of security patches.

The phone comes along with a Gorilla glass protector screen to prevent damage and breaking of the display even in rough and harsh conditions. It will also prevent the screen from getting scratched easily.

The X5 Pro supports 5G technology, which can be used to receive high-speed internet connection and have low latency while playing games, downloading anything, or watching videos.

Drawback

Ranjit @geekyranjit I guess Qualcomm knew about this above normal heating with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, that's why now they are releasing the 8 Gen 1+ SOC.



But this has dented my confidence in Qualcomm to a certain extent now as they will just release a chip even when they know it has issues. I guess Qualcomm knew about this above normal heating with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, that's why now they are releasing the 8 Gen 1+ SOC.But this has dented my confidence in Qualcomm to a certain extent now as they will just release a chip even when they know it has issues.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is an almost perfect high-end smartphone. It provides much better performance and features compared to devices in a similar price range, but it does have a drawback.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is undoubtedly very powerful but reportedly overheats when used for a long time. Gaming and heavy workload sessions while using this phone for a long time may result in the phone getting quite warm to the touch.

Conclusion

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is perfect for consumers who want a flagship phone to easily tackle multitasking and heavy workloads without any lags. The device has all the features and hardware to provide a premium experience.

This smartphone is not recommended for users who want to upgrade or make a purchase because of the premium cameras as they will find much better deals in the mid-tier segment.

