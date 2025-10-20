Is PlayStation Network down? (October 20, 2025)

Reports regarding outage of various services are coming in on October 20, 2025, leading many to wonder if PlayStation Network or PSN is suffering from the same issues. This might create some problem, especially if you want to log in and play some video games in your free time. That being said, the PSN or PlayStation network is not affected by the ongoing outages of other services.

The official PSN Service Status page confirms that the PlayStation Network is not down, so it is likely that the problem is on the user side. But if you find yourself facing this issue, here are a few fixes that can help you out.

Possible fixes for PlayStation Network being down

In case you are running into the PSN being down issue, there are a few fixes that you can perform. Here are the ways that you can use to deal with the PlayStation Network being down problem:

Restart your console

There is a high chance that the issue is caused by your console being unable to properly get connection. In this case, restarting your PS5 should likely do the trick and fix the issue.

PSN Service Page states that all systems are working fine (Image via PlayStation)

Restart your WiFi Router

In case restarting your PlayStation 5 did not work, the next step you can take is restarting the source of your internet network, aka your WiFi Router. This should technically fix the error, and if it doesn't, make sure to use another device to check if your Internet speed is fine.

Reconnect your LAN cable

Another small fix that you can perform to fix the PSN outage on your PS5 console is plugging out your LAN cable and then reconnecting it. It can be found at the back of your console, near the HDMI and power ports. Make sure to use a brush to clean the connection point once before reconnecting your LAN cable.

In all likeliness, this will fix the issue of PlayStation Network or PSN being down. If it does not and your internet issue persists on other devices, it is ideal to contact your Internet Provider.

That's everything you need to know regarding the PSN service being down and how to fix it from your end.

