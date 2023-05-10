Is PSVR 2 worth the price on PS5?

The PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) represents a true generational leap. It is a high-end virtual reality headset with a 4K HDR-enabled OLED screen that is unquestionably superior to the PSVR 1. It's been seven years since the original, so a lot has changed technologically, and it's incredible. The only thing that may not have changed is one's opinion of virtual reality or willingness to spend a lot of money on it.

Thus, deciding whether you want a PSVR 2 or not can be difficult because there are many things to learn. That said, let's learn about the essentials of the virtual reality set.

Features and benefits of PSVR2: Improved VR gaming experience

The PSVR 2 is a great device if you want a plug-and-play headset that supports graphically intensive virtual worlds with cutting-edge features. It is a completely new package of hardware built only for the PlayStation 5. Here are some key features:

It boasts custom-designed motion controllers.

It has internal eye-tracking cameras as well as inside-out tracking cameras mounted on the head.

It has a vivid OLED screen with a 110-degree field of view, 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, and a 90 or 120 Hz refresh rate.

It has a feature that maps your walls and automatically suggests a play space instead of making you draw one out.

It has a set of snap-on earbuds. Additionally, there's a standard 3.5-millimeter headphone jack if you want to substitute your own headphones.

The Sense controllers have two triggers, two face buttons, an analog stick, a menu button, and a PlayStation button.

The controllers charge over USB-C, and we got five to six hours of playtime between charges. Additionally, some games can still use a standard game pad.

The adjustment mechanism on the back of the head strap is a great way to fine-tune the fit. The headsets can, however, be quickly adjusted to pupillary distance, or IPD, using a slider on the top-left side of the lens casing.

The PSVR 2 feels light, comfortable, and unobtrusive on your face, making it one of the best-designed and most comfortable VR headsets. Furthermore, not much light enters, so you do not become overly sweaty.

It is an incredibly user-friendly and surprisingly robust system combining the best VR technology with some of the PS5's excellent audio and haptics. This combination immediately increases the appeal of VR, especially given how well it integrates with the current gaming setup on the PS5.

There are, however, some drawbacks. There isn't a physical volume control button. Additionally, since the cable is fixed, neither removal nor replacement is possible. The cable also feels quite stiff.

PSVR 2 price: $549.99

Is PSVR 2 worth its price?

Whether the PSVR 2 is a good investment is a somewhat complicated topic. The price tag is high enough to make some skeptical. The PSVR 2, however, is unquestionably worthwhile if you are fascinated by virtual reality and want to enhance your PS5 experience.

Alternatively, it might appear to be an excessively expensive add-on if you're not as eager to explore virtual worlds in depth.

PlayStation VR News @PS4VRNews Red Matter 2 from @Vertical_Robot is confirmed for May 18 release on PSVR2, with enhanced visuals running at native 120fps. Red Matter 2 from @Vertical_Robot is confirmed for May 18 release on PSVR2, with enhanced visuals running at native 120fps. https://t.co/YrwbdElTqh

If you want easy access to esthetically-pleasing games, the PSVR2 is in a uniquely good position to deliver. Consequently, it will be a substantial choice if Sony brings a large number of PC VR games to the platform. Sony isn't trying to reinvent the technology with the PSVR 2, but it has made something that feels worthy of being called a next-generation headset if it can back it up with games.

