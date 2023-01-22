Is Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 worth considering in 2023?

Samsung has become one of the most popular smartphone and tablet brands globally. The Galaxy Tab S6 is just one of the many exemplary products created by the South Korean giant. The tablet was ahead of its time during its launch, offering the best hardware and software specifications for students and professionals.

Launched in early 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 recently received the much-awaited Android 13 update in the form of One UI 5.0. As per Samsung's original claim, this is the third and last OS upgrade the device will receive.

With its support for software upgrades ending in early 2023, the device seems to have lost its relevance, leading fans to wonder whether it's worth purchasing the product this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has lost its luster and relevance in 2023

Samsung has already introduced newer Galaxy S tablets, such as the S7 and the S8 series, which pose greater relevance in 2023. However, for users who don't demand much in terms of specifications, the price cut on the Galaxy S6 tablet may seem worthwhile, considering its flagship quality.

Some users could face confusion on whether to purchase the Galaxy Tab S6 in 2023. Thus, let's look at its specifications to make things easier for potential buyers.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, Qualcomm's best in 2019. It has, however, lost its relevance in 2023, with the company launching modern processors every year since then.

The 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display comes with an impressive flagship-quality resolution. The tablet weighs around 420 grams, which is light and easy to use.

The Galaxy Tab S6 runs on Android 13 (One UI 5.0), following its recent update, which was rolled out on January 20. This ensures an up-to-date OS, even though it may not be enough to deliver the best performance quotients.

Cameras are not an essential feature on a tablet, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 does pretty well comparatively. It features a dual rear camera setup with wide and ultrawide sensors for decent pictures. There's also a front camera that is equally good.

Buy the Galaxy S6 Tab from Amazon.

The battery on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is great, easily delivering a full day's worth most of the time. However, the charging speed isn't up to the mark in 2023.

Category Samsung Galaxy S6 Tab Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Display 10.5-inch Super AMOLED Rear Camera 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera (1µm pixel size) 5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (1.12µm pixel size) Front Camera 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera (1.12µm pixel size) Battery 7040 mAh

Verdict

Being a considerably older device, the Galaxy S6 tablet may not be the best option in 2023. The specifications aren't too relevant for 2023, and the device will not receive any OS updates beyond Android 13.

Samsung will also revoke its support for security updates to the Galaxy S6 at the end of 2023. Thus, despite all the deals, one should avoid picking the tablet.

Instead, we recommend picking the Galaxy Tab S7, which features newer hardware and is more relevant. If you have the budget to upgrade, the Galaxy Tab S8 is an even better choice, offering a 120Hz display powered by a modern Snapdragon chipset and whatnot.

Buy the Galaxy S7 Tab from Amazon.

Buy the Galaxy S8 Tab from Amazon.

You can also wait for the Galaxy Tab S9 to launch, although the company may skip releasing a new series of tablets in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes