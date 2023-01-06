CES 2023: Could Lenovo Tab Extreme be Android's answer to the Apple iPad Pro?

Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab Extreme at CES 2023, which could put Apple's iPad Pro in its crosshairs. The latter has been the go-to device for users who prefer using a hybrid tablet that performs more like a lighter laptop. Android users have had their hands limited in the segment, but things might change quite soon.

Lenovo's tryst with PC-based products is not new, and it has a wide range of devices ranging from laptops to sophisticated office systems. The brand has always been involved with the laptop market, but CES 2023 has put a different light on them. Earlier on January 5, they revealed some of their upcoming portable products, and the one grabbing the biggest spotlight is the Tab Extreme.

Apple's model has been the market leader for quite some time now, as the brand has even released an upgraded version with better specifications. In comparison, the Android-based tablet is yet to take its baby steps. However, the early signs are quite promising, and it won't be surprising if the once barren market segment suddenly becomes competitive in 2023.

Lenovo has utilized CES 2023 very well in revealing the Tab Extreme and how it could compete with Apple's iPad Pro

When the Tab Extreme was revealed at CES 2023 by Lenovo, it seemed very close in design to another flagship of its targeted segment. Apple has popularized the iPad Pro, one of the world's most premium tablets. While the device comes at a premium price, it can perform as well as a notebook in most functions.

Lenovo @Lenovo #CES2023 Extremely powerful. Extremely awesome. Take your entertainment to new levels with Lenovo's biggest, most powerful tablet: the Lenovo Tab Extreme. #LenovoCES Extremely powerful. Extremely awesome. Take your entertainment to new levels with Lenovo's biggest, most powerful tablet: the Lenovo Tab Extreme. #LenovoCES #CES2023

Naturally, Apple has been able to dominate the space in this regard, and a lack of competition from Android-powered devices has helped. However, things could now change for the better with the entry of Lenovo's Tab Extreme. The device is priced in a premium manner, and users will get some impressive specifications.

Brand Lenovo Price $1199 Specifications 14.5" 3K OLED Screen, Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Octa-Core processor, 12 GB of RAM, 12 Hours battery life

The 14.5" screen comes with a 3K OLED display and has a 120Hz refresh rate which is surprisingly great at this price point. Many brands that have made Android-run tablets haven't paid much attention to the display quality. That doesn't seem to be the case here.

The tablet, interestingly, costs more than the iPad Pro, but there's an interesting catch to this. While Apple charges less for its tablet, the costs go up when someone adds the Magic Keyboard Folio and the Apple Pencil.

In comparison, Lenovo showed Tab Extreme with a keyboard that comes with the setup.

Here's where the fun starts - while the M2 iPad Pro costs less, the screen size is also smaller. If anything, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is close to competing but doesn't include the keyboard. Hence, Lenovo might have ended up undercutting its immediate competition.

Tab Extreme will need to deliver on its promise to perform well since the iPad Pro has no performance issues. The M2 chip works well and can perform any task without hassle, which is why it works so well as a hybrid.

The CES 2023 launch comes with an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 9000 series processor combined with 12 GB RAM. As for the camera, the device has two 13 MP lenses, one in the front and the other in the back. However, one area where the model could improve is the 12-hour battery backup.

Lenovo has promised that the Tab Extreme will be launched with Android 13 and will enjoy up to three OS upgrades in the future. The brand also announced at CES 2023 that there would be support for at least four years with different software updates and optimizations.

On paper, all of this looks quite good and promising, and buyers might get a relatively budget option in a segment that costs a lot. The Mediatek Dimensity 9000 is supposed to work well, so there shouldn't be any performance-related issues. But things don't always work on paper, and the scope for mistakes is usually high when it comes to technology.

Lenovo's innovative tablet, revealed at the CES 2023, is quite promising, and there's no denying that fact. It has also priced its product right, but an option to get the device without the keyboard would have been preferable. Whether it can compete with the Apple iPad Pro will depend on how the product performs. Billions of Android users worldwide will have their fingers crossed.

